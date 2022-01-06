Call for Entries: Let's GetInvolved

At ArchDaily, we are constantly exposed to the work that many organizations and architects do to help local communities worldwide. We therefore wanted to broaden our reach and use our platform to try and support NGOs that rely on architecture and construction in their mission; spreading the word and connecting them with active members of our global community.

That’s why we’re working on the new ArchDaily GetInvolved platform, where NGOs (or other organizations) can communicate their intended projects and needs for skilled collaborators to join their initiatives. We hope that sharing these impact driven projects will support them in getting the necessary talent, awareness and funding.

If you are a member of an organization that is helping through architectural or construction related interventions, and would like to hear more about this (free) initiative - please fill out the form below and let's do our best to get involved!

