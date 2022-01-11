Why Architects Worldwide Are Turning to BIM for Better Careers

It’s a truth universally acknowledged that BIM is booming. It’s the future, and the AEC industry’s definitive move into complete digitization. In fact, in just four years from now, by 2026, the BIM market is projected to be valued at a jaw-dropping 10.7 billion USD. It’s no surprise then that young architecture professionals are looking to BIM for both financially and intellectually rewarding career paths.

What is BIM?

Building Information Modelling (BIM) is a methodology that brings together all of the information needed to conceptualise, create, and manage an AEC project in a digital space. This is achieved with the help of design and data-management software like Revit, Navisworks, ArchiCAD, and Vectorworks Architect. Traditional CAD technology is limited to 2-dimensional and 3-dimensional drawings. BIM goes several steps further to incorporate 4-D (time), 5-D (cost), 6-D (sustainability), 7-D (operation), and 8-D (safety).

The Industry’s Digital Overhaul

It wouldn’t be inaccurate to say that BIM is to the architecture industry what the Metaverse is to the tech industry. It’s ushering in a paradigm shift in architecture alongside other technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Cloud Computing, and Blockchain.

On its way to becoming a non-negotiable standard practice, BIM is already government mandated for public projects in multiple countries. Keeping pace with the times, firms worldwide are increasingly replacing CAD drawings with BIM files and looking to recruit BIM-skilled architects who can both lead and contribute to their digital evolution.

Why Bother with BIM?

With BIM specialists in high demand and the rapid scale of digitization worldwide, the time is ripe for architects to level-up and transform their careers.

BIM is pandemic-proof.

The Pandemic witnessed a turbulent job market marked by a steady decline in employment rates. And yet, owing to the end-to-end digitization that BIM roles involve, jobs remained stable and largely unaffected. Online collaboration emerged stronger than ever, coupled with a growing realization of the endless possibilities of remote working in the field.

BIM skills pay more.

While it’s common for architects to see incremental salary growth based on their years of experience, BIM professionals see exponential growth based on their skillset and project management abilities. Typically, BIM-skilled architects earn 40% higher than the industry average.

BIM professionals’ extraordinary career graph is exemplified in the case of Ar. Neha Sadruddin, who went from being a college student to a BIM specialist at Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), New York, in just four years by equipping herself with relevant skills via a variety of architectural design projects.

There are some challenges, of course, that individuals face in their move to BIM. With universities failing to update their curricula to match the requirements of modern-day practices, students graduate with mere surface knowledge of BIM tools and a rudimentary understanding of overall BIM principles and processes. Off late, architects who’ve come to realize these limitations of university learning have gone on to supplant a Masters in architecture with focussed courses in BIM that propel them towards professional success and give quick returns in terms of employability and leverage to negotiate a higher pay.

Getting Started With BIM

Learning platforms like Oneistox have taken up the challenge of filling this education gap and empowering young architects with new-age skills. Oneistox’s one-of-a-kind BIM Professional Course features a specialized, career-relevant curriculum designed and delivered by BIM experts from leading firms such as BIG (USA), Prota (Turkey), RSP (Singapore), Cooper Carry (USA), and Am-arqstudio (Portugal). The 24-week offering involves online part-time study and equips learners with a holistic understanding of BIM processes and software knowledge spanning modelling, information management, cloud collaboration, presentation, clash detection, and visual programming.

The course culminates with the learners applying their skills to a real-life BIM project and building an impressive, industry-standard portfolio. This is followed up with career guidance on developing one's CV and LinkedIn profiles and getting placed at multinational companies across the world.

To BIM or not to BIM is hardly a conundrum. Get started today!