IE School of Architecture and Design is pleased to announce its first edition of the Outstanding Architecture and Design Final Degree Project Awards.

We are looking for top emerging talent from around the world to join our next intake of the Master in Business for Architecture and Design or our Master in Strategic Interior Design.

All those who hold a Bachelor or a Master Degree in Architecture, Design, Interior Design, Product Design, Graphic Design, Landscape Design or related fields, who graduated between 2011 and 2021 are eligible to compete for the Outstanding Architecture and Design Final Degree Project Awards.

The winning entries will be awarded a scholarship toward tuition for the IE Master in Business for Architecture and Design (commencing in April 2022) or the Master in Strategic Interior Design (commencing in October 2022).

Object:

Participants will submit one architecture or design project realized during their last year of study in the format listed below.

We know how much time, effort and dedication you put on your final degree projects, and we want to highly compensate that effort.

Prize:

The Outstanding Architecture and Design Final Degree Project Award will award the following prizes to the winners:

One First Prize

Admission to IE Master in Business for Architecture and Design or Master in Strategic Interior Design program for the 2022-2023 academic year. Scholarship worth € 12,000 towards the program tuition fees.

Three Second Prizes

Admission to IE Master in Business for Architecture and Design program or Master in Strategic Interior Design for the 2022-2023 academic year. Scholarship worth € 8,000 towards the program tuition fees.

The finalists will have an interview with the IE Admissions Department. All prizes are subject to rejection from the Admissions Department if candidate does not fit requirements of the program. If any winner participant rejects his/her prize, it will passed to the author of the next best project best designated by the jury.

Registration Fee:

There is no registration fee for the Outstanding Architecture and Design Final Degree Project Award.

Registration opens from December 2021 until February 1st 2022, don’t delay—you will be up against a vast array of innovative, highly disruptive individuals. To participate, register for free from December 1st through the competition’s online platform.

The jury:

The jury is made up of the following world-leading designers and entrepreneurs:

Sean Chiao, Global Business Line Chief Executive, Buildings and Places, at AECOM (Master Juror)

Susan Carruth , Partner and Head of Operations for GXN Innovation (Master Juror)

Jerónimo Van Schendel (Advisor to Jury) - Academic Director of the Master in Business for Architecture and Design

Elvira Muñoz, Director. Principal Interior Design EMEA at AECOM and Director of the Master in Strategic Interior Design

Deadlines:

Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity.

1st December 2021 – Outstanding Architecture and Design Final Degree Project Awards kick off

– Outstanding Architecture and Design Final Degree Project Awards kick off 1st February 2022 – Last day to submit your projects

– Last day to submit your projects 2nd-13th February 2022 – Jury deliberations

– Jury deliberations 14th February 2022 – Jury decision

– Jury decision 14th February 2022 – Announcement of winners

Downloads

Documents to be submitted

Each participant must submit, within the submission period and before the deadline, the required documentation in digital format through the competition web platform www.arquideas.net completing the required data in the registration and submission forms.

Incomplete documentation will result in submissions not considered by the Jury. Each participant will create a summary of one project or the Final Degree Project, highlighting the most representative aspects of the project.

The architectural quality of the project, the ability of each participant to clearly convey the underlying idea of the project and the quality of the overall presentation will be considered by the Jury.

The following files must be submitted:

Two (2) DIN A1 vertical boards (594x841mm.) vertically organized, in one single *.PDF file at 300dpi containing the graphic information about the project. The contents and drawing scales are at the discretion of the participant and should contribute the understanding of the project. The maximum file size is 16 Mb.

One (1) *.JPG file with a maximum recommended size of 1200px wide (about 1200x1700px) as a summary illustration of the project. This image will be used in the web preview, browser and project listings and will not be evaluated by the Jury.

One (1) DIN A4 sheet in *.PDF format with a brief description of the project. - One (1) DIN A4 sheet in *.PDF format with a text explaining the motivation to enter to the IE Master in Business for Architecture and Design (MBArch) or IE Master in Strategic Interior Design (MSID).

The documentation will be studied by the Jury members maintaining the anonymity of participants. Documents must be identified solely with the identification code provided during registration process and placed at the top right corner of each panel or document (Example: 5APP 0123). Not following this rule will result in automatic disqualification.

All texts must be in ENGLISH. The finalists will have an interview with IE Admissions Department.

The project submission deadline is until 24:00 hrs (GMT +0:00) of the final submission date, February 1st, 2022.

The registration form can be found here. Now is your time. Apply today.