Online 3D Walkthroughs are Taking Over From Image and Video Renderings

Save this picture! 3D scene by Motionwave created in Shapespark

A rendering image, beautiful as it can be, is a cutout, a small sample of what it feels like to be in a place. A video rendering adds some extra action, but it still is just a predetermined visual journey from A to B, leaving the person who interacts with the rendering as just a spectator. Renderings can be much more immersive than that.

Is this a lovely place?

Save this picture! 3D scene by Motionwave created in Shapespark

Save this picture! 3D scene by Motionwave created in Shapespark

It sure is. But do these images really capture the emotions related to actually being inside a space? Do they help examine every detail of what the space has to offer?

No.

That’s why more and more 3D artists, interior designers, architects, and real estate developers are turning their eyes to Shapespark online 3D walkthroughs. The immersiveness of the experience is unparalleled. Customers don’t have to imagine what it feels like to walk from the dining room to the bedroom in their future apartment - they do that short route themselves before it is even built. All the walking and turning around resembles movement in a real physical space. It is possible to enjoy the design from every possible angle.

This is a Shapespark scene.

Shapespark scenes are shared via URLs or embedded in websites. This makes them very easy to access. There is no need to download extra software. And they are lightweight - they work on laptops, mobile phones, desktops, and tablets. VR is supported. Shareability of Shapespark scenes opens a whole host of communication and marketing opportunities:

from having an easy means for architects and interior designers to present design to customers

Save this picture! 3D scene by Motionwave created in Shapespark

through setting up online showrooms

Save this picture! 3D scene by Movimento Club created in Shapespark

to showcasing yet-to-be-built properties/apartments on the real estate developers’ websites.

Save this picture! 3D scene by Motionwave created in Shapespark

Shapespark’s goal was to make design presentation more visitor-centric: scenes come with functionalities that make the stay inside the 3D world as informative and entertaining as possible.

Customers often have the urge to change something when they interact with interior design. Features like switch objects or material picker help them compare various design choices in real time.

Adding pop-up windows with extra information is very easy. Video and audio can be played inside a scene as well.

Save this picture! 3D scene by build A-V created in Shapespark

Save this picture! 3D scene by build A-V created in Shapespark

Shapespark is keeping its finger on the pulse of the latest developments in the architecture/real estate industries. The number of virtual meetings in the world of architecture has been soaring lately. Archviz artists meet architects, interior designers meet customers, real estate salespeople meet customers too. Shapespark has come up with a telefoncerencing feature designed specially for all these use cases. Every regular scene can be turned into a video meeting space with just a couple of clicks. All the pros of Shapespark scenes are still there: no extra software is needed to enter a meeting, one can join a video meeting even from a mobile phone and Shapespark extensions like material picker will be ready to use if enabled. There is no better way to discuss design or talk with potential buyers online than a video meeting INSIDE a rendering. A free demo meeting can be generated here.

Is a Shapespark scene easy to create? The workflow is actually very familiar. Import your model from a 3D modeling tool. Shapespark has dedicated extensions for SketchUp, 3ds Max and Revit, it also supports file formats like FBX, COLLADA and OBJ. Set up lighting, adjust material properties, add orbit and floor plan views. After you bake the lighting and your scene is finished it is ready to be uploaded to the internet. Now it can be shared via a link or embedded in a website.

Save this picture! 3D scene by build A-V created in Shapespark

Visualizations that move.