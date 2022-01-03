We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  3. Which Country is Best in Design? A' Design Awards Announce World Design Rankings 2021

Which Country is Best in Design? A' Design Awards Announce World Design Rankings 2021

Which country is the best in industrial design? Which country is the best in interior design? These and more questions seek to be answered thanks to the World Design Rankings (WDR), sponsored by the A' Design Award and Competition.

With the aim of contributing to the global design culture –highlighting good design around the world– the WDRs provide relevant and specific data to the leading economists and journalists of the design industry. WDR ranks all countries based on the number of designers who have received the A' Design Award between the years 2010 and 2021, thus recognizing the best of them.

In the current ranking, China ranks first among 108 countries represented in 2020-2021, with 86 platinum design awards won globally; followed by the United States of America, Japan, Italy, Hong Kong, Great Britain, Taiwan, Germany, Turkey, and Australia, which occupied the top positions in 2020. Take a look at some of the previously-awarded projects below and enter for the chance to represent your country here.

Ruyi by Kris Lin
Platinum A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building, and Structure Design Category in 2020 - 2021

Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competitions
Villa 22 by Dreessen Willemse Architecten
Platinum A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building, and Structure Design Category in 2020 - 2021

Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competitions
White Mountain Club House by Kris Lin
Platinum A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building, and Structure Design Category in 2020 - 2021

Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competitions
ShuiFa-White Marble in the Wilderness by Qun Wen
Platinum A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2020 - 2021

Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competitions
Mome Campus
Golden A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2020 - 2021

Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competitions
Mountain House in Mist Book Villa
Golden A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2020 - 2021

Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competitions
Open Village Cinema
Golden A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2020 - 2021

Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competitions
Sino German Creative Park Four Building
Golden A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2020 - 2021

Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competitions
Press Glass Headquarters
Golden A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2020 - 2021

Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competitions
The Lake Art Gallery
Silver A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2020 - 2021

Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competitions
Shenzhen Lianhua Peak Restroom Public Space
Silver A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2020 - 2021

Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competitions
Xerolithi Residence
Silver A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2020 - 2021

Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competitions
The submission period for the A' Design Award closes soon. You can register here.

