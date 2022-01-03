Which Country is Best in Design? A' Design Awards Announce World Design Rankings 2021

Which country is the best in industrial design? Which country is the best in interior design? These and more questions seek to be answered thanks to the World Design Rankings (WDR), sponsored by the A' Design Award and Competition.

With the aim of contributing to the global design culture –highlighting good design around the world– the WDRs provide relevant and specific data to the leading economists and journalists of the design industry. WDR ranks all countries based on the number of designers who have received the A' Design Award between the years 2010 and 2021, thus recognizing the best of them.

In the current ranking, China ranks first among 108 countries represented in 2020-2021, with 86 platinum design awards won globally; followed by the United States of America, Japan, Italy, Hong Kong, Great Britain, Taiwan, Germany, Turkey, and Australia, which occupied the top positions in 2020. Take a look at some of the previously-awarded projects below and enter for the chance to represent your country here.

Ruyi by Kris Lin

Platinum A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building, and Structure Design Category in 2020 - 2021

Villa 22 by Dreessen Willemse Architecten

Platinum A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building, and Structure Design Category in 2020 - 2021

White Mountain Club House by Kris Lin

Platinum A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building, and Structure Design Category in 2020 - 2021

ShuiFa-White Marble in the Wilderness by Qun Wen

Platinum A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2020 - 2021

Mome Campus

Golden A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2020 - 2021

Mountain House in Mist Book Villa

Golden A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2020 - 2021

Open Village Cinema

Golden A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2020 - 2021

Sino German Creative Park Four Building

Golden A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2020 - 2021

Press Glass Headquarters

Golden A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2020 - 2021

The Lake Art Gallery

Silver A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2020 - 2021

Shenzhen Lianhua Peak Restroom Public Space

Silver A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2020 - 2021

Xerolithi Residence

Silver A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2020 - 2021

