How Digital Tools Can Bolster Interior Design Projects

Interior design is far from an easy task – it is often a five-step process that involves swapping out ideas time after time until the perfect look is achieved. But a new online tool is allowing architects and designers to view and adapt furniture for all interior design projects, with just a few clicks. Hello Raye is a curated online marketplace that offers 3D-model configuration for tens of thousands of commercial and residential products including furniture, fixtures and equipment all in one place.

A One-Stop Shop for Pieces from Around the World

Whether a client is looking for a modern Danish design or elements to achieve a Southwestern farmhouse style, a digital streamlined directory makes it easy for interior designers and architects to make decisions by mixing and matching pieces from across the globe, tailoring the overall experience to their client and changing them when necessary with customizable 3D models.

Hello Raye features a growing catalog of 64,000 unique, design-ready products from over 400 brands. Each piece is categorized by a unique Building Information Modeling (BIM) or Computer-aided Design (CAD) brand or specification keyword. As they find pieces they like, designers can keep their choices organized by bookmarking and downloading products to return to. Additionally, all members on a design team can access a shared concept board, collaborating through notes and saved products. A public link allows for seamless sharing selection with clients or representatives. Whether working on a project large or small, the tool showcases clients’ rooms and designs catered to their taste.

Visualization Comes Alive

In the past, hand-drawn sketches complemented the painstaking process of swapping furniture in and out as the only ways to achieve a client’s dream space for their home or business. Hello Raye’s simplified dashboard allows for its users to simply pull their favorite piece into a 3D personalized concept board with the option to also upload their own materials and models, both commercial and residential, from elsewhere on the Internet.

By prioritizing brands and products that have high quality Revit families along with SketchUp and CAD files to be used in the 3D design phase, Hello Raye’s easy navigation system helps designers better convey their ideas. Additionally, they can also provide feedback through the site which then gets relayed to dealers and eventually to the brands themselves in order to improve their own library of BIM/CAD files. Likewise, despite the all-too-common problem of broken 3D symbols experienced by brands, Hello Raye’s internal team is trained to both build and repair these 3D models from scratch to be used by the design community.

Brand Awareness Builds

In addition to simplifying projects for its clientele, Hello Raye also provides the added benefit of shining a spotlight on lesser-known brands. The company’s team has scoured the Internet to source and upload top-notch commercial and residential furniture brands and their respective products which are then used for projects of all sizes. The site’s marketplace includes commercial and residential seating, tables, sofas, lounge pieces, lighting, workstations, accent pieces, booths, decor, outdoor, storage, space dividers, and more. The furniture is organized into market sectors such as workplace, healthcare, hospitality, education, retail/mixed use, housing/residential, public/government, and industrial to make the discovery process more convenient.

With recommendation and search functions using machine learning, each piece is neatly categorized by way of a detailed description and dimensions along with the option to request a quote, type of finishes and materials, and overall lead time. The layout function allows clients to see exactly how these unique pieces can become a part of their project.

Hello Raye offers a 14-day free trial for sellers, with discounted CGI creation and 3D model services included within a base subscription. Designer accounts are free of charge. For more information, visit www.helloraye.com.