We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Space
  4. Sweden
  5. Getterön Fifth Bay Public Bath / MARELD landskapsarkitekt

Getterön Fifth Bay Public Bath / MARELD landskapsarkitekt

Save this project
Getterön Fifth Bay Public Bath / MARELD landskapsarkitekt

© Lisa Erséus / MARELD Landskapsarkitekter© Lisa Erséus / MARELD Landskapsarkitekter© Lisa Erséus / MARELD Landskapsarkitekter© Kerstin Lönnhag / MARELD Landskapsarkitekter+ 18

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Public Space
Varberg, Sweden
  • Design Team:Kerstin Lönnhag, Hanna Gustafsson, Laura Bergman, Erik-Hugo Pajos
  • City:Varberg
  • Country:Sweden
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Lisa Erséus / MARELD Landskapsarkitekter
© Lisa Erséus / MARELD Landskapsarkitekter

Text description provided by the architects. Bathing for everyone! One of the main goals of this project has been to create a public beach that simplifies bathing for as many people as possible, regardless of functional variation. The site should be easy to understand and feel safe and beautiful to visit.

Save this picture!
© Lisa Erséus / MARELD Landskapsarkitekter
© Lisa Erséus / MARELD Landskapsarkitekter
Save this picture!
Illustrations plan
Illustrations plan

The beach is located within a nature reserve where one of the greater biological values ​​is a sand heath with low-growing windswept vegetation. Closest to the sea is a sandy beach and cliffs. MARELD’s proposal has been placed on the border between the beach and the cliffs. The design is based on the character of the landscape with the flat heath, the barren cliffs, and the rolling sea. The choice of material has been kept simple with wood, concrete, and steel.

Save this picture!
© Lisa Erséus / MARELD Landskapsarkitekter
© Lisa Erséus / MARELD Landskapsarkitekter
Save this picture!
© Lisa Erséus / MARELD Landskapsarkitekter
© Lisa Erséus / MARELD Landskapsarkitekter

The project includes a bathing area with a jetty, ramps, furniture, changing rooms, a walkway, and a playground – all with a focus on accessibility, or rather on making all the functions that belong to a normal bathing experience available to everyone, everything from being able to hang in a deck chair, change in the locker room, buy ice cream, visit the playground, to the bath itself!

Save this picture!
© Kerstin Lönnhag / MARELD Landskapsarkitekter
© Kerstin Lönnhag / MARELD Landskapsarkitekter

A bathing experience for everyone has been created through increased accessibility to both beach and water. Ramps and a jetty with a wide and welcoming staircase make it easy for most people to get in (and out of) the sea to enjoy a swim. You can rest in a deck chair on the jetty, get into the water via a large staircase, smaller stairs, or ramps. Once in the water, there is a floating jetty a short distance out as a safe point between you and the horizon. Out on the floating jetty, there are both ladders and climbing handles for a more playful way to get up. Once up, it is optional if you want to jump or climb into the water again.

Save this picture!
© Kerstin Lönnhag / MARELD Landskapsarkitekter
© Kerstin Lönnhag / MARELD Landskapsarkitekter
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Kerstin Lönnhag / MARELD Landskapsarkitekter
© Kerstin Lönnhag / MARELD Landskapsarkitekter
Save this picture!
© Lisa Erséus / MARELD Landskapsarkitekter
© Lisa Erséus / MARELD Landskapsarkitekter

There is also a pedestrian walkway over the sand heath that makes it easy to roll, or walk, to buy ice cream at the other end of the beach. The walkway is designed in wood and metal grate flooring with special consideration for the sensitive vegetation of the sand heath. On the way across the heath, you pass a playground where you can roll over a wavy footbridge, into a boat and out on a jetty, go on the swings, watch some birds or hide in a bird’s nest.

Save this picture!
© Lisa Erséus / MARELD Landskapsarkitekter
© Lisa Erséus / MARELD Landskapsarkitekter

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Getterön, Varberg, Sweden

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
MARELD landskapsarkitekt
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceSweden
Cite: "Getterön Fifth Bay Public Bath / MARELD landskapsarkitekt" 14 Nov 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/971672/getteron-fifth-bay-public-bath-mareld-landskapsarkitekt> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream