Today’s rapidly changing world calls for entrepreneurs who question the status quo and are able to leverage people, resources, and processes to produce dynamic solutions. As spatial design activities and the global construction industry experience unprecedented transformation, there are endless opportunities for those with the courage to stand up and take them.

The IE School of Architecture & Design’s MBArch Entrepreneurship Challenge is a response to this context. Whether you work in architecture, landscape, construction, urban design and planning, interior design, civil engineering, or other related fields, this is your chance to demonstrate your passion for entrepreneurship and the built environment. Above all, we’re looking for bold, creative minds, able to harness change as an opportunity for innovation. The challenge is open to young professionals who have between two and 10 years of relevant experience and are able to work effectively in English.

Registration opens from October 11 but don’t delay—you will be up against a vast array of innovative, highly disruptive individuals.

The IE MBArch Entrepreneurship Challenge II Edition will award the following prizes to the winners:

Five (5) 1ST PLACE PRIZE will be awarded consisting of: Admission to IE Master in Business for Architecture and Design program for the 2022-2023 academic year. Scholarship worth € 12,000 towards the program tuition fees.

Three (3) 2ND PLACE PRIZES will be awarded consisting of: Admission to IE Master in Business for Architecture and Design program for the 2023-2023 academic year. Scholarship worth € 7,000 towards the program tuition fees.

The finalists will have an interview with the IE Admissions Department. All prizes are subject to rejection from the Admissions Department if candidate does not fit requirements of the program. If any winner participant rejects his/her prize, it will passed to the author of the next best project best designated by the jury.

To participate, register for free from October 11th through the competition’s online platform.

Then, select your area of interest on the form, read the questions carefully, and fill in the answers.

The questionnaire focuses on a problem you have discovered in your industry and that you would like to solve. You are challenged to identify this problem, frame its opportunity, and upload transformative ideas or reference points for potential solutions.

The jury is made up of the following world-leading designers and entrepreneurs:

Maximiliano Arrocet, Director at AL_A Architecture Studio (Master Juror)

(Master Juror) Cristina Mateo, Associate Dean IE School of Architecture and Design (Master Juror)

(Master Juror) Mauricio Tessi Weiss, Investment Manager at CEMEX Ventures (Master Juror)

(Master Juror) Jerónimo Van Schendel (Advisor to Jury) - the Academic Director of Master in Business for Architecture and Design, and a renowned Spanish architect.

Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to showcase your architectural creativity, innovativeness, and entrepreneurial drive.

11th October – Challenge kickoff

– Challenge kickoff 3rd December – Last day to submit a proposal

– Last day to submit a proposal 4th-13th December – Jury deliberations

– Jury deliberations 16th December – Finalists Pitch Event

– Finalists Pitch Event 17th December – Announcement of winners

This challenge demonstrates IE Architecture and Design’s commitment to helping our students develop new design perspectives. Students are encouraged to discover creative and innovative solutions in order to become the next generation of leaders in their field.

The registration form can be found here. Now is your time. Apply today.