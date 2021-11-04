Cutting-edge D5 Render now available in UK and Ireland through Elmtec

Save this picture! © Henry. Image Courtesy of Elmtec / D5 Render

D5 Render SketchUp Extension | Elmtec SketchUp, a real-time renderer for digital designers, brings a whole new layer to the industry thanks to cutting-edge technologies, making it easier to render ultra-realistic images with real-time raytracing, creating a transformational movement within the design industry. From 28th September 2021, Elmtec is the official distributor for D5 Render in the UK and Ireland.

The real-time ray tracing and DLSS in D5 Render gives architects a powerful tool for high-quality real-time visualization of their designs. Allowing them to explore, test, and present their ideas in a visually compelling way, and to iterate more efficiently than before.

D5 Render is a GPU rendering software running on the Unreal Engine foundation, as well as the hardware architecture of the new generation of Nvidia RTX graphics cards. With the self-developed pioneering real-time GI and Video Noise Reduction algorithms, plus the hybrid real-time rendering pipeline, D5 Render is set to unleash the high-performance potential of RTX graphics cards, bringing designers an innovative creative experience. The interactive rendering process is especially easy, making RTX Real-time Rendering Workflow possible for architects and interior designers.

Save this picture! © Yuase. Image Courtesy of Elmtec / D5 Render

Save this picture! © Du Langde. Image Courtesy of Elmtec / D5 Render

D5 is compatible software with SketchUp, 3Ds Max, and Revit, Rhino, Blender, and ArchiCAD. Its newfound technology uses real-time raytracing that allows 3D designers to build photorealistic ray-traced lighting without the need for baking.

The built-in PBR asset material library frees the user from piling up a thousand gloss maps to the other thousand normal maps, meaninglessly. With D5 Render, one can create photorealistic materials by simply loading high-res PBR textures from Quixel Megascans, Substance Source, CC0Textures, and many more.

D5 render also contains over 1,100 ready-made vegetations, people, and vehicle models with animation provided by professional asset creators. With 2.0 update, end last month, now D5 offers over 5,000+ models and 1,400+ PBR materials.

Save this picture! © Du Langde. Image Courtesy of Elmtec / D5 Render

Who are D5?

Dimension 5 ("D5"), the team behind D5 Render, was assembled in Singapore A*STAR. In 2015, the team decided to move back to China. Since its inception, the D5 team has cooperated with various enterprises and companies, including Marriott International, Vanke Real Estate, PowerChina Real Estate, etc. In 2019, D5 was listed as one of the "Top 7 Global ISV Partners of NVIDIA" together with Adobe and Autodesk and was named as a "National High-tech Enterprise" by China's Ministry of Science and Technology.

The D5 self-developed D5 Render was officially launched in June 2020 and has had over 1 million downloads since then, with users from 200 countries and regions around the world. Committed to its vision, the D5 team will continue its cause in building innovative products and services with practicality, by focusing on visualized workflows for designing and rendering.

Save this picture! © Valdrin Shkreli. Image Courtesy of Elmtec / D5 Render

How much does it cost?

Professional: £ 265 per user, per year. No minimum contract period.

Volume Licensing: For volume licensing please contact sales@elmtec.co.uk.

Elmtec has been the official UK distributor of SketchUp UK for over 24 years, supporting and driving the monumental changes and adaptations in the online 3D modeling and rendering space. As the nature of digital design means that it changes constantly, Elmtec is constantly finding new ideas and systems to maximize the effectiveness of their customers' workflows to drive performance.

Save this picture! © Nicolas MILET x Cruschiform. Image Courtesy of Elmtec / D5 Render

Elmtec is delighted to be introducing and distributing D5 across the UK and Ireland, a technology they believe will change the shape of the technology sector forever.

For more information contact Sales@elmtec.co.uk and visit D5 Render Official Instagram.