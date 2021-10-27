Refuge in Bugre / Bruno Zaitter Arquitetura e Urbanismo

+ 18

Design Team: Bruno Azambuja

Clients: Anne Franke

Engineering: Fernando Dücke

City: Balsa Nova

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. This refuge is located on a farm in the metropolitan region of the city of Curitiba in southern Brazil. The shelter is based on a retaining wall made of “madeira rosa” stone from the Rio de Janeiro region. On one side there is a concrete terrace for a “fogo de chão”, and on the other side a garden of tropical plants that blend with the native vegetation of the site.

The shelter has two volumes, the smallest is a Pinus wooden box where the hall and part of the living room are located. The largest volume, all white and with a large opening with large windows to the balcony, there is the kitchen and dining room, as well as the owners' bedroom and a guest bathroom and bedroom. The structure of the shelter was made with a wood frame system and has a thermoacoustic EIFS coating on its external walls.

Due to greater privacy and security at the request of the owners in the briefing, the south facade is mostly closed, where the only opening is the entrance door. The north facade has, in addition to the large windows to take advantage of the sun, also has a wooden balcony supported by a wooden structure that advances under the stone wall. From this balcony, you can enjoy the warmth of sunny winter days overlooking the property's lake. The shading of these wide openings is due to the Pinus wood protections with folding openings. With straight and pure lines, the refuge offers all the prominence of the nature that surrounds it.