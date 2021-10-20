We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

The Mulberry Refuge / a25architetti

The Mulberry Refuge / a25architetti

© Marcello Mariana© Marcello Mariana© Marcello Mariana© Marcello Mariana+ 39

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Residential Architecture, Small Scale
Montevecchia, Italy
  • Architects: a25architetti
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  60
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Marcello Mariana
  • Lead Architects: Francesco Manzoni - Paolo Manzoni
© Marcello Mariana
© Marcello Mariana

Text description provided by the architects. The Mulberry Refuge is the renovation and enhancement of a small agricultural building serving the surrounding land, in northern Brianza at the foot of the hills of Montevecchia.

© Marcello Mariana
© Marcello Mariana
© Marcello Mariana
© Marcello Mariana

Since early 1900, this territory has been characterized by the production of silk and mulberry farming, whose foliage was used as food for silkworms. Such cultivation was widespread in the farms and all around the hilly landscape. Nowadays, the land and the terraces are used for other activities such as hay meadows, pasture, and corn crops and there are only a few mulberry trees left, one of which is right in front of the Refuge.

© Marcello Mariana
© Marcello Mariana

In the last fifty years, the building has been used as a tool shed and barn and adapted according to the needs of the time, often with poor-quality materials. Yet under the layer of time, some hidden qualities have emerged while restructuring.

Plan
Plan

Once the building was cleared of all these materials, it could finally show its very simple structure made of rough cement. It was then cleaned in the lower part, while in the upper part a new wall with cement bricks was made to replace the old wall, made with waste materials. The project responds to the owner's need to have a storage area/barn on the upper floor and more convivial space, as well as shelter for tools, on the ground floor with direct access to the path in front. It is here that the owner, a Garelli worker born in 1940, spends most of his time. After a life spent working, he has now made this place his life, never losing a chance to chat with passers-by, and making the refuge an unusual meeting place.

© Marcello Mariana
© Marcello Mariana

Upon entering you will find a real "furnished" refuge: a small table with chairs and a single-window framing the surrounding landscape. An intimate, private, almost secret place. On the upper floor, instead, the space is used as a deposit for agricultural equipment.

© Marcello Mariana
© Marcello Mariana

Waste materials were previously used for this building, whereas now there are cement bricks instead. The project reinterprets in a contemporary way the traditional walls used in the old farmhouses and barns. Nowadays the Refuge is used as a tool shelter and as a deposit for small dried "bales of hay": that's why a perforated or almost completely open wall face, which was normally suitable for hay drying, was not necessary. 

© Marcello Mariana
© Marcello Mariana

The materials are left raw, simple, and authentic, as was the existing portion on the ground floor. Cement bricks for the upper part, firewood for the roof, brick tiles, and raw sheet metal for the channels and downpipes.

© Marcello Mariana
© Marcello Mariana
© Marcello Mariana
© Marcello Mariana
Materials
Materials

The existing sheet metal door has been painted brass-colored, to emphasize the precious value of this little refuge for Mr. Benvenuto, and to mark that beyond that door there’s a story to be told.

© Marcello Mariana
© Marcello Mariana

Project location

Address:23874 Montevecchia, Lecco, Italy

Cite: "The Mulberry Refuge / a25architetti" 20 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/970471/the-mulberry-refuge-a25architetti> ISSN 0719-8884

