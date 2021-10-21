We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Business of Design Lecture Series: Where Design meets Business

Business of Design Lecture Series: Where Design meets Business

Business of Design Lecture Series: Where Design meets Business

Architects and Designers: Have you ever asked yourself how to win more work, how to leave behind unprofitable, ineffective marketing methods, how to level up your design firm, and to say yes to more fulfilling work...?

If so, sign up now to our free three online sessions of our Business of Design series and hear firsthand from Archmark, ING Media and MVRDV their tips to enable architects and designers to become better managers, business developers, and entrepreneurs.

In this free three-part lecture series, we will be exploring themes that align with our Master in Business for Architecture and Design (MBArch). The MBArch is a program that looks at enabling architects and designers to become better managers, business developers, and entrepreneurs.

This first year we will be focusing the Business of Design series on how to improve the marketing, public relations, and communications strategies that architects and designers should build for their firms. We are bringing three experts in the field from different perspectives that will share their experiences and help you have a better idea of what you need to succeed at building that strategy.

Click here to sign up now to any of the three events!

Events

