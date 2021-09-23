Design Disruption Episode 11: Architecture for the People with Balkrishna V. Doshi

Save this picture! Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, photo by Vinay Panjwani. Image Courtesy of Vitra Design Museum

The COVID-19 Pandemic is a disruptive moment for our world, and it’s poised to spur transformative shifts in design, from how we experience our homes and offices to the plans of our cities. The webcast series Design Disruption explores these shifts—and address issues like climate change, inequality, and the housing crisis— through chats with visionaries like architects, designers, planners and thinkers; putting forward creative solutions and reimagining the future of the built environment.

EPISODE 11 will focus on Architecture for the People featuring 2018 Pritzker Prize laureate Balkrishna Vithaldas Doshi. In a practice covering about 70 years, Doshi completed more than 100 projects that range from entire cities with town planning programs, educational spaces, cultural hubs, libraries, art centers to low-cost housing. His architecture embraces ideas of sustainability rooted in local principles, vernacular traditions, nature, and social context. His notable works include the Ahmedabad School of Architecture which he also founded; the barrel-vaulted architecture studio Vastu-Shilpa; Aranya Low-Cost Housing and his experimental, cave-like Amdavad ni Gufa art gallery.

The series is co-hosted by New York-based architectural writer Sam Lubell, who has written ten books about architecture, and contributes regularly to the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, Wallpaper, Dwell, and Architectural Digest; and Bangalore-based Social Entrepreneur Prathima Manohar, founder of think do tank The Urban Vision. Our goal is to provide an international perspective, mixing guests from different continents. ArchDaily is the main media partner for this series.

