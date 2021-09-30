Looking for the Best Architectural Copper Applications: TECU® ARCHITECTURE AWARD 2022

Save this picture! ©KME, Christian Richters. Image Skulptur Projekte Münster / modulorbeat

Copper, unlike most materials, can have a different and special look depending on its application. It reflects the entire spectrum of architecture: history and future orientation, craftsmanship and technological progress – convention and innovation, technology and art, tradition and avant-garde.

In this sense, the TECU® ARCHITECTURE AWARD is intended to highlight developments in building culture with a focus on copper applications and to recognise new architectural solutions with TECU® products.

With the TECU® brand of copper products for designing building envelopes, the manufacturer KME provides architecture with high-quality and aesthetically pleasing materials. The building products, which are environmentally friendly by nature, are particularly committed to sustainability. The copper used to manufacture the durable and fully recyclable TECU® products is 100% recycled material.

The award will be presented for the sixth time in 2021. Previous winners include projects as diverse as the Lisbon Harbour Control Tower by Gonçalo Byrne, the Theresienwiese Service Centre in Munich by Volker Staab Architekten and the switch + information pavilion for the Münster Sculpture Projects by modulorbeat.

The competition includes the categories Realised Buildings and Project Award for Students. The projects and works submitted must have been created since 2016 using TECU® products or must have been designed as a student project with a reference to copper as a material. They should express the product application in an exemplary and innovative way. In any case, the overall architectural concept is just as decisive for the assessment as the specific use of materials.

The composition of the jury reflects the high standards and international orientation of the competition. The members are:

Diane Heirend, Diane Heirend Architecture & Urbanisme (Luxembourg)

Diane Heirend Architecture & Urbanisme (Luxembourg) Jette Cathrin Hopp , Snøhetta (Oslo)

, Snøhetta (Oslo) Jan Kampshoff , modulorbeat (Muenster)

, modulorbeat (Muenster) Bernd Köhler , Senior Architect @ Werner Sobek Design (Stuttgart)

, Senior Architect @ Werner Sobek Design (Stuttgart) Charlie Sutherland, Sutherland Hussey Harris (Edinburgh)

The competition is now open. The deadline for submitting project documents is 28 February 2022.

The competition forms are available as of now exclusively as a download document on the Award website.

Please direct all questions about the TECU® ARCHITECTURE AWARD to info-taa2022@kme.com