Graphisoft Announces Speaker List and Agenda for Building Together 2021 Digital Event

Graphisoft, the leading Building Information Modeling (BIM) software solution developer for architecture, has announced the full speaker list and agenda for the Building Together 2021 digital event. Scheduled for September 14-16, and offered at no charge, the carefully curated online program will cover a range of topics of interest to today’s AEC professionals, including sustainability, integrated design, Building Lifecycle Intelligence, and the future of architecture education.

Thirty-nine leading architects and experts from around the world will participate — from Australia, Austria, Brazil, Croatia, Czech Republic, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Mexico, Norway, Puerto Rico, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and the United States — in the form of roundtables, keynotes, and short TREND Talks. Their goal is to share disruptive innovations, ideas, and examples of great architecture — all within the framework of an inspiring and interactive three-day online conference.

Global thought leaders will delve into the critical trends shaping the AEC industry

One of the most anticipated speakers will be Prof. Dr. Michael Braungart , professor at the Leuphana University Lüneburg and founder of EPEA, Environmental Protection and Encouragement Agency in Hamburg (Germany). He is also co-founder of McDonough Braungart Design Chemistry (MBDC) in Charlottesville, Virginia, and founder of the Hamburger Environmental Institute (HUI). For decades, Prof. Dr. Michael Braungart has pioneered the Cradle-to-Cradle design concept . He has worked with several organizations and companies across a range of industries and has developed tools for designing eco-effective products, business systems, and intelligent materials pooling.

speakers will be , professor at the Leuphana University Lüneburg and founder of in Hamburg (Germany). He is also co-founder of in Charlottesville, Virginia, and founder of the For decades, Prof. Dr. Michael Braungart has pioneered the . He has worked with several organizations and companies across a range of industries and has developed tools for designing eco-effective products, business systems, and intelligent materials pooling. Philip Allsopp , Senior Sustainability Scientist at Arizona State University , will speak about the increasing need to rethink human habitats as ecological and technological systems providing energy, food, and water security, rather than mere real estate commodities.

, Senior Sustainability Scientist at , will speak about the increasing need to rethink human habitats as ecological and technological systems providing energy, food, and water security, rather than mere real estate commodities. Tiffany Brown , Executive Director of the National Organization of Minority Architects , will speak about how representation makes a significant social impact on firm practice, culture, education, and design thinking. She founded 400 Forward , an initiative that aims to seek out and support the next 400 minority women architects in the US, to address environmental injustices and social issues of the built environment.

, Executive Director of the , will speak about how representation makes a significant social impact on firm practice, culture, education, and design thinking. She founded , an initiative that aims to seek out and support the next 400 minority women architects in the US, to address environmental injustices and social issues of the built environment. Masaaki Matsuoka, Designer/Architect at Osaka’s Takenaka Corp., will speak about tradition meeting innovation by embracing cutting-edge computation methods throughout the design and construction process.

However, the conference does not end here: participants can expect further interesting presentations and interactive Q&A sessions with leading industry figures.

Building Together Design Challenge announced — September 6-24

To encourage people around the world who have registered for the event to work on an easy design task together using Archicad (no prior software knowledge is needed), Graphisoft will launch the Building Together Design Challenge on September 6, focused on each participant’s personal vision on what the words ‘inside’ and ‘outside’ mean.

The individual models will be imported into a single BIMx file. The challenge lasts through September 24, when Graphisoft will reveal a giant architectural puzzle made up of the submitted designs. Participants are invited to encourage their friends and colleagues to vote for their design — and to submit their own. The 50 designs with the most votes will win valuable prizes. For more information and to enter the challenge, click the Design Challenge tab at buildingtogether.graphisoft.com.

For a full list of speakers and topics, and to register for free, visit buildingtogether.graphisoft.com.