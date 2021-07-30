World Architecture Festival 2021 Shortlist Unveiled

Some of the best architecture by today’s foremost practices is revealed as the World Architecture Festival (WAF) Awards announces its 2021 shortlist, celebrating buildings and landscapes to have been completed across the world between 2019 and 2021. The 200-strong shortlist has been selected from over 700 entries from countries ranging from China and Japan to Mexico and Ecuador.
Amongst the shortlist for the WAF Awards are: a stylized urban landscape linking Abu Dhabi’s desert to its modern city grid; Heatherwick Studio's Singapore skyscraper, Eden; China’s Culture Exhibition Centre featuring a sun and a moon pavilion, and a tourist development on a Persian Gulf island built to empower the local community.
The theme for the 2021 edition of the festival is: ‘Resetting the City: Greening, Health and Urbanism’ and the awards attracted 732 entries from 55 countries, submitted across 20 completed buildings and landscape categories; an increase of 44% in submissions from 2019’s edition of the festival.
WAF will reconvene this year in Lisbon, at the FIL exhibition center, from 1-3 December, the first time the event has been hosted in the Portuguese capital following previous editions in Amsterdam, Barcelona, Singapore and Berlin.
Other major world architects shortlisted this year include: BIG, Zaha Hadid Architects, Foster + Partners, Rafael Viñoly Architects, Grimshaw Architects and Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM). The 20 completed buildings and landscape categories range from Housing, Office, Transport, Health and School to Civic and Community, Sport, Religion, Culture, and Production Energy and Recycling, with entries representing the most beautiful to the most innovative in contemporary architecture.
The architects and designers behind each shortlisted project will compete for category prizes live at WAF in December. Presentations of the shortlisted designs will be made to more than 100 international juries in front of festival delegates. Category winners then compete against each other on the final day of the festival, to compete for the ultimate accolades of World Building of the Year, Future Project of the Year, Interior of the Year and Landscape of the Year.
2020/2021 World Architecture Festival Shortlist
Civic & Community
- 3andwich Design / He Wei Studio, Stone Nest Amphitheatre for Community Activities, Weihai, China
- Atelier Ping Jiang / EID Arch, LAND Community Center, Xi'an, China
- BIAD, BFA Theme Park, Qionghai City, China
- Chris Dyson Architects, Crystal Palace Park Cafe, London, United Kingdom
- JKMM Architects, Kirkkonummi Library, Kirkkonummi, Finland
- MATTERS, Winter Bathing House_Isfuglen, Brøndby, Denmark
- Morphogenesis, The Lodsi Community Project, Rishikesh, India
- ORIGIN ARCHITECT, Bamboo Hill - Tianjin Wisdom Mountain Hill Plaza, Tian Jin, China
- QIYUE Architects, Community Center of Sandu Poetic Residence of Vanke, Zhengzhou, China
- Rural Urban Framework, The University of Hong Kong, Ger Innovation Hub, Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia
- sandellsandberg arkitekter, Fisksätra Folkets Hus, Fisksätra, Sweden
- SHAU, Microlibrary Warak Kayu, Semarang, Indonesia
- SHZF Architects, Lingang New City supporting public buildings, Shanghai, China
- Squire & Partners, Brixton Windmill Education & Community Centre, London, United Kingdom
- Studio Gang, FDNY Rescue Company 2, Brooklyn, United States
- SUP Atelier/ School of Architecture, Tsinghua University, History Museum of Qifeng Village, Chizhou, China
- XWG STUDIO, Operable Interactive Village Hut, Zhangjiakou, China
Culture
- AAarchitects + IIA Atelier, Red Plum Culture and Creative Park, Shenyang City, China
- Architectural buro A2M, ZOYA museum, Moscow Region, Russia
- BIG, MUSÉE ATELIER AUDEMARS PIGUET, Le Brassus, Switzerland
- CCDI GROUP, China Printmaking Museum, Shenzhen, China
- China Architecture Design & Research Group, Zhaojun Museum, Yuquan District, China
- CROX, Liyang Museum, Liyang City, Jiangsu Province, China
- DC ALLIANCE · c+d Design Research Center, Ninghai Cultural Visitor Center, Ningbo, China
- Durbach Block Jaggers / John Wardle Architects, Phoenix Central Park, Sydney, Australia
- Flanagan Lawrence, Laidlaw Music Centre University of St Andrews, St Andrews, United Kingdom
- Foster + Partners, House of Wisdom, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
- Grimshaw, Arter, Istanbul, Turkey
- Hopkins Architects, Buhais Geology Museum, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
- JPW, Chau Chak Wing Museum, Sydney, Australia
- Lacime Architects, Pingjiang Branch of Suzhou Library, Suzhou, China
- MUDA-Architects, Xinglong Lake Bookstore, Chengdu, China
- SHAU, Microlibrary Warak Kayu, Semarang, Indonesia
- TEAM_BLDG, THE FIELD, Xiamen, China
Display
- Atelier Architecture & Design, Indoor Equestrian Arena - Six Tunnels Farm, Gaddesden, United Kingdom
- Broissin Architects, Egaligilo, Mexico City, Mexico
- daydreamers design, Wishing Pavilion, Hong Kong, China
- Grimshaw, Terra - The Sustainability Pavilion, Dubai Expo 2020, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
- Hooba Design, Aptus Factory Showroom, Karaj, Iran
- Kirk, Mon Repos Turtle Centre, Bargara, Australia
- me+ architect and Tho.A atelier, The Veil, Hochiminh city, Vietnam
- noa* network of architecture, Ötzi Peak 3251m, Schnals, Italy
- Nordic Office of Architecture, Nanchang Waves, Nanchang City, China
- OLI Architecture PLLC, LX Pavillion, New York, United States
- ORIGIN ARCHITECT, Forest within a Forest –Liyang Yangwan Visitor Center, Li Yang, China
- Powerhouse Company, Loop of Wisdom, Chengdu, China
- Qingdao Tengyuan Design Institute Co., Ltd., Chinese Culture Exhibition Center, Lanzhou, China
- Shanghai UA Youan Design, Nanchang VR Sci-tech City Display Center, NanChang, China
- TERROIR, Penguin Parade Visitor Centre, Phillip Island, Australia
- UNITEDLAB Associates LLC, Cloud Forests; Pavilion for Children’s Play, Hwaseong, Korea
- VVS DESIGN, Jianye Shihefu Exhibition Center, Puyang, China
Health
- CORNELIUS VÖGE Atelier for Arkitektur, Livsrum, Cancer Care, Herlev, Denmark
- Heatherwick Studio, Maggie's Leeds, Leeds, United Kingdom
- JKMM Architects, Hospital Nova, Central Finland, Helsinki, Finland
- Kaunitz Yeung Architecture, Puntukurnu AMS Healthcare Hub Newman, Newman, Australia
- LINK Arkitektur and 3XN, in collaboration with Nickl & Partner and Kristine Jensens Tegnestue, The North Wing, Rigshospitalet, Copenhagen, Denmark
- Pilbrow & Partners, UCLH Phase 5 - ENT and Dental Hospital, London, United Kingdom
- Revolution, Temporary Housing Pavilion For Healthcare Workers, Estado de Mexico, Mexico
- Squire & Partners, The Ark, Noah's Ark Children's Hospice, London, United Kingdom
- Stanton Williams, Zayed Centre for Research into Rare Disease in Children, London, United Kingdom
- Ventura + Partners, Intensive Care Unit-Pedro Hispano Hospital, Matosinhos, Portugal
- WTA Architecture and Design Studio, Emergency Quarantine Facility, Mega Manila, Phillipines
Higher Education & Research
- 3h architects, Moholy-Nagy University of Art and Design (MOME) Development of Campus and Creative Innovation Knowledge Park, Budapest, Hungary
- 3XN, Climatorium Climate Centre, Lemvig, Denmark
- CAPOL International&Associates Group Shenzhen Branch, Tsinghua Shenzhen International Graduate School, Shenzhen, China
- FaulknerBrowns Architects, Lower Mountjoy Teaching and Learning Centre, Durham, United Kingdom
- fjmtstudio, UTS Central, Sydney, Australia
- Grimshaw, Monash University Woodside Building for Technology and Design, Melbourne, Australia
- KieranTimberlake, Anabeth and John Weil Hall, St. Louis, United States
- KPMB/Stantec – Architects in Association, Isttaniokaksini / Science Commons, Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada
- McCullough Mulvin Architects with Designplus Associates Services, Delhi, Thapar University Learning Laboratory, Patiala, India
- NIKKEN SEKKEI LTD & KAJIMA DESIGN, Kikkoman R&D Center, Noda, Chiba, Japan
- Perkins&Will, UC Gardner Neuroscience Institute, Cincinnati, Ohio, United States
- Rafael Viñoly Architects, The Rockefeller University The Stavros Niarchos Foundation – David Rockefeller River Campus, New York, United States
- Rafael Viñoly Architects, Universidad de Buenos Aires, Facultad de Ciencias Exactas y Naturales, Pabellon II, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- RTA Studio and Irving Smith Architects, Scion Innovation Hub, Te Whare Nui o Tuteata, Rotorua, New Zealand
- The Architectural Design & Research Institute of Zhejiang University Co., Ltd, Humanities & Social Sciences Building Cluster 1 in Zijingang Campus of Zhejiang University, Hangzhou, China
- Weiss/Manfredi, Yale University Tsai Center for Innovative Thinking, New Haven, Connecticut, United States
- White Arkitekter, The Student House, Linköping, Sweden
Hotel & Leisure
- ARRCC, Cheetah Plains, Mpumalanga, South Africa
- Behnisch Architekten, adidas World of Sports ARENA, Herzogenaurach, Germany
- CHAT Architects, Samsen STREET Hotel, Bangkok, Thailand
- China Institute of Building Standard Design & Research, “Lying on Cloud”——Tourist Center of Yejiping Scenic Area in Liupanshui, Liupanshui, Guizhou province, China
- DAS Lab, Lost Villa Boutique Hotel in Zhongwei, Ningxia, Zhongwei, Ningxia, China
- gad, Hylla Cloudfall Lounge, Lijiang, China
- Guang Zhou Hui Yi Ming Cheng Architectural Design Co.,Ltd, White Deer Plain. Mountain land resort hotel, Xi'an, China
- Guevara Ottonello Architects, Don Majestic Hotel, Punta del Este, Uruguay
- Klein Dytham architecture, PokoPoko Clubhouse, Tochigi Prefecture, Japan
- k-studio, Dexamenes, Kourouta, Peloponnese, Greece
- McAuliffe Stevens, Holiday Inn Express and Suites, Queenstown, New Zealand
- MUDA-Architects, Garden Hotpot Restaurant, Chengdu, China
- Powerhouse Company, The Traveller, Amsterdam, Netherlands
- SANJAY PURI ARCHITECTS, ARIA HOTEL, Nashik, India
- Studio Lotus, Raas Chhatrasagar, Rajasthan, India
- ZAV Architects, Majara Residency, Hormuz island, Iran
House & Villa (Rural/Nature)
- A+Architecture, Monte Caliça Eco-House, Grândola, Portugal
- ACME, Bumpers Oast, Kent, United Kingdom
- Alison Brooks Architects, Windward House, London, United Kingdom
- Crosson Architects, Light Mine, Kuaotunu, New Zealand
- Crosson Architects, Shapeshifter House, Omaha Beach, New Zealand
- doT & associates, House ½, Taoyuan City, Taiwan
- fmd architects, Coopworth, Bruny Island, Australia
- George Gregory in collaboration with Nat Cheshire, Cheshire Architects, Waiheke House, Auckland City, New Zealand
- kropka studio / klub architekci, house in the mountains, Bielsko Biała, Poland
- k-studio, Villa Mandra, Mykonos, Greece
- odd+, A House in the Andes, Puembo, Ecuador
- PARTISANS, Fold House, Toronto, Canada
- research and enquiry into design, A home in the clouds, Khopoli, India
- RTA Studio, Buckleton's Boat Shed, Auckland, New Zealand
- Studio Lotus, Villa in the Woods, Uttarakhand, India
- studio mk27, SAND HOUSE, Trancoso - Bahia, Brazil
House & Villa (Urban/Suburban)
- AtelierJun, Boulder House, Seoul, Korea
- baan puripuri, baan puripuri : High Garden, Bangkok, Thailand
- Durbach Block Jaggers, House Taurus, Sydney, Australia
- FMZD (Farshad Mehdizadeh) + MARZ, Sabzevar Arc House, Sabzevar, Iran
- John Wardle Architects, Kew Residence, Kew, Victoria, Australia
- Kavellaris Urban Design, JARtB House, Melbourne, Australia
- Koffi & Diabaté, TERE PAVILION, Assinie-Mafia, Ivory Coast
- MIA Design Studio, Sky House, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
- NIC BRUNSDON, North Perth House, Perth, Australia
- PONE Architecture, The Home for Martial Arts, Foshan, China
- RT+Q Architects, Spice Terraces, Singapore
- studioMIlou singapore, Nassim House, Singapore
- Sturgess Architecture (_SA), Montreal House, Calgary, Canada
- Tho.A atelier, round house, Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
Housing
- ARCHETONIC, AMANI, Puebla, Mexico
- baan puripuri, baanpuripuri : Courtyard Residence, Bangkok, Thailand
- Bates Smart, Collins House, Melbourne, Australia
- CPDA ARQUITECTOS, CASA JARDIN ESCANDON, Mexico City, Mexico
- gad, J.Lalli Valley Villa, Deqing, China
- Heatherwick Studio, EDEN, Singapore
- John Wardle Architects, Holme Apartments, Melbourne, Australia
- RT+Q Architects, House of Spice, Singapore
- RT+Q Architects, House with Two Faces, Singapore
- RYUICHI SASAKI/SASAKI ARCHITECTURE with HIDETAKA GONAI/ESCENARIO CO.,LTD., ESCENARIO TODOROKI, Tokyo, Japan
- Shibanee & Kamal Architects, Van Gogh's Garden, Bengaluru, India
- Studio Gang, MIRA, San Francisco, United States
- Studio Toggle, Ternion Villas, Kuwait
- UNITEDLAB Associates LLC, Hadohilljo Townhouse, Jeju-do, Korea
- Ventura + Partners, Essenza, Porto, Portugal
- Woods Bagot, The Amberly, New York, United States
- Zaha Hadid Architects, One Thousand Museum, Miami, United States
Mixed Use
- ACXT-IDOM, Beronia Winery in Ollauri, Ollauri, Spain
- Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, The Post Building, London, United Kingdom
- Architectus + CHROFI + JMD Design, Harbord Diggers Club, Freshwater, NSW, Australia
- ingenhoven architects, Kö-Bogen II, Düsseldorf, Germany
- Kika Braz Architects and Urban Planners (In collaboration with Goshen Architects), The Block, Beer-Sheva, Israel
- Original Design Studio/TJAD, Green Hill, Shanghai, China
- Ronald Lu & Partners & KPF (Design Architect), VICTORIA DOCKSIDE, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong, China
- RPBW (Renzo Piano Building Workshop) & GOA (Group of Architects), OōEli, Hangzhou, China
- RSAA/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang, The Cropland-loop Resort, Chengdu, China
- RYUICHI SASAKI/SASAKI ARCHITECTURE + RIEKO OKUMURA/YTRO DESIGN INSTITUTE with HIDETAKA GONAI/ESCENARIO CO.,LTD., ESCENARIO SHIROKANE, Tokyo, Japan
- RYUICHI SASAKI/SASAKI ARCHITECTURE with MANABU KOKUBU/U-PLAN, SHIKISM, Shiki, Saitama, Japan
- RYUICHI SASAKI/SASAKI ARCHITECTURE with TAKAYUKI YAGI, IDEAREVE IKEGAMI, Tokyo, Japan
- Safdie Architects, Raffles City Chongqing, Chongqing, China
- TAKENAKA CORPORATION, Shibuya PARCO HULIC building, Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan
- WOHA Architects Pte. Ltd., Sky Green, Taichung City, Taiwan
- Woods Bagot + SHoP Architects, Collins Arch, Melbourne, Australia
New & Old
- AND Studio, Yangtze River – 8342 Cultural District, Shanghai, China
- Architectural Design & Research Institute of Tsinghua University, Wanzai Ancient City, Yichun, China
- Atelier tao+c, Capsule hostel and bookstore in village qinglongwu, Hangzhou, China
- BATLLE I ROIG ARQUITECTURA, Doctors Without Borders Corporate Headquarters, Barcelona, Spain
- CCTN Design, Shougang No. 3 Blast-Furnace Museum, Beijing, China
- Fentress Architects, Miami Beach Convention Center Renovation and Expansion, Miami Beach, Florida, United States
- Foster + Partners, Apple Carnegie Library, Washington DC, United States
- Grimshaw, Bath Schools of Art and Design, Bath, United Kingdom
- Kokaistudios, Baoshan WTE Exhibition Center, Shanghai, China
- Lacime ACT Studio, Sunac 1890 - Hanyang Iron Works Renovation, Wuhan, China
- line+ & gad, Tai’an Dongximen Village Renewal Project, Tai'an, China
- Mei architects and planners, Fenix I, Rotterdam, Netherlands
- PRAKSIS, The Malt Factory, Ebeltoft, Denmark
- Roarc Renew, TaoCang Art Center, Jiaxing, China
- RSAA/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang, Sense Café Beijing, Beijing, China
- SAN GU DESIGN, Cheng Dong, Xi'an, China
- Shanghai JUND Architects Co., Ltd., Fuzhou Ronshine Cangxia Parcel, Fuzhou, China
- Shanghai Urban Architectural Design Co.,Ltd, The Flavor of Time, JiangXi NanChang, China
- Studio Gang, Beloit College Powerhouse, Chicago, United States
- TEAM_BLDG, THE VILLAGE, Guangzhou, China
- Tzannes, 2 Ridge Street, Sydney, Australia
Office
- 3XN, cube berlin, Berlin, Germany
- ARCHETONIC, VITR, Mexico City, Mexico
- CCDI GROUP, Baidu Headquarter Office Building, Shenzhen, China
- CGREA architects in collaboration with MVSA architects, Fokkema and partners architects, European medicines agency EMA office Amsterdam, Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Ferrier Marchetti Studio, Grand Central Saint-Lazare, Paris, France
- Fieldwork, 9 Cremorne St, Melbourne, Australia
- Foster + Partners, Hankook Technoplex, Pangyo, Korea
- Grimshaw, Olderfleet, Melbourne, Australia
- Henning Larsen Architects, The Biotope, Lille, France
- Hooba Design, Kohan Ceram Central Office, Tehran, Iran
- iDEA, Vanke Cloud Design Commune, Guangzhou, China
- Montalba Architects, Inc., Headspace SM Campus, Santa Monica, United States
- RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture), Micro Tropicality / RAD+ar HQ, Jakarta, Indonesia
- SANJAY PURI ARCHITECTS, AKSHAYA 27, Mumbai, India
- Tzannes, Daramu House, Sydney, Australia
- UAO Design, UAO Power office, Wuhan, China
- Zaha Hadid Architects, Leeza SOHO, Beijing, China
Production, Energy & Recycling
- BIG, COPENHILL / AMAGER BAKKE, Copenhagen, Denmark
- Chu Chih-Kang Space Design, Jolab, Kaohsiung, Taiwan
- Davood Boroojeni Office, Shamim Polymer Factory, Karaj, Iran
- Langjiu Group, DCA, The Erlang Liquor Storehouse of Langjiu Estate, Luzhou, China
- line+ & gad, Zhejiang Perfect Production Factory (Phase1) Integrated Renovation, Haining, China
- Obayashi Corporation, RIKEN KEIKI CO.,LTD. INNOVATION CENTER+PRODUCTION CENTER, Kasukabe, Saitama, Japan
- Riparia, CUITLAHUAC WETLAND, Iztapalapa, Mexico City, Mexico
- Severin Proekt, Winery Cote Rocheuse, Anapa, Krasnodar, Russia
- Virkkunen & Co. Architects Ltd., Imatra Electricity Substation, Imatra, Finland
- WZWX Architecture Group, T-HAM PABP Factory, Pingtung, Taiwan
Religion
- Alero Design Studio, Memory Hall, Baliwag, Bulacan, Philippines
- Angelo Candalepas and Associates, Punchbowl Mosque, Sydney, Australia
- Dar Arafa Architecture, Basuna Mosque, Suhaj, Egypt
- MIA Design Studio, Sky House Altar, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
- RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture), Bioclimatic Community Mosque of Pamulang, Tanggerang, Indonesia
- RT+Q Architects, A 'Home' in Choa Chu Kang, Singapore
- Shanghai United Design Group Co.,Ltd., Dysis Church of Poly Shallow Sea, Sanya, China
- Tezuka Architects(Takaharu + Yui Tezuka, Keiji Yabe), Ohno Japan(Hirofumi Ohno), Niijima Chapel, Gunma, Japan
- The Architectural Design & Research Institute of Zhejiang University Co., Ltd, Jiyu Square, Shaoxing, China
- ZAV Architects, Baba Beski's Garden, Tangrah, Iran
School
- Buensalido Architects, Interweave Building, Quezon City, Philippines
- BVN, Ravenswood Senior Learning Centre, Sydney, Australia
- Capinha Lopes Consulting, United Lisbon International School, Lisbon, Portugal
- Cox Architecture and ThomsonAdsett, Fortitude Valley State Secondary College, Brisbane, Australia
- GOA(Group of Architects), Dongguan Kindergarten, Hangzhou, China
- GROUNDWORK Architects & Associates Limited, The Wallflower Music Hall - Alliance Primary School Extension, Hong Kong, China
- Liljewall, MAF Arkitektkontor, Kunskapshuset (House of Knowledge), Gällivare, Sweden
- Marlon Blackwell Architects, Thaden School Reels Building, Bentonville, United States
- Marlon Blackwell Architects, Thaden School Bike Barn, Bentonville, United States
- Nordic Office of Architecture, Savannen Nursery, Frogn municipality, Norway
- Parviainen Arkkitehdit, Tikkurila Day Care, Vantaa, Finland
- Scott Brownrigg, St George’s College Activity Centre, Weybridge, United Kingdom
- Tovatt Architects and Planners, Kölängen Preschool, Knivsta, Sweden
- waa, Eagle Studio, Hangzhou, China
- Woods Bagot, St. Mary's Calne School Library, Wiltshire, United Kingdom
- Yunchao Xu/Atelier Apeiron/SZAD, A New Flowing Campus Growing from The Old Chessboard, Shenzhen, China
- Yunchao Xu/Atelier Apeiron/SZAD, Kindergarten of Museum Forest, Shenzhen, China
Shopping
- ARK Associates, The Iceberg, Hong Kong, China
- Buckley Gray Yeoman, Fred Perry New York City & Stockholm, London, United Kingdom
- Clou Architects, Play Stack - Vanke Life Plaza Shenyang, Shenyang, China
- Fabeck Architectes, Shopping Center Cloche d'Or, Cloche d'Or, Luxembourg
- JZFZ Architectural design Co.,Ltd, TIANHUI•VANKE CITY PLAZA, Chengdu, China
- Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates | ELENA GALLI GIALLINI LTD, Grand Gateway 66 Rejuvenation, Shanghai, China
- LAAB Architects, Harbour Kiosk, Hong Kong, China
- LWK + PARTNERS, Zijing Paradise Walk, Hangzhou, China
- OMA, KUBE, Hong Kong, China
- Shanghai Urban Architectural Design Co.,Ltd, New Alley·Old Story, JiangXi NanChang, China
Sport
- BUDJI+ROYAL Architecture+Design, New Clark City ATHLETICS STADIUM, New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac, Philippines
- Cox Architecture, Ken Rosewall Arena Redevelopment, Sydney, Australia
- Cox Architecture, Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia
- NIKKEN SEKKEI LTD + Shimizu Corporation, ARIAKE GYMNASTICS CENTRE, Ariake, Koto-ku, Tokyo, Japan
- Populous, Carolina Panthers Training Facility, Rock Hill, South Carolina, United States
- White Arkitekter, Bølgen Bath and Leisure Centre, Frogn municipality, Norway
- Zaha Hadid Architects, Al Janoub Stadium, Qatar, United Arab Emirates
Transport
- &Rundquist, Folke Bernadotte Bridge, Stockholm, Sweden
- ACXT-IDOM, Park & Ride Parking facility Nantes, Bouguenais, France
- Arup, Cityringen, Copenhagen, Denmark
- CCDI GROUP (Shenzhen), Qingdao Cruise Terminal, Qingdao, China
- CHINA AVIATION PLANNING AND DESIGN INSTITUTE(GROUP) CO., LTD., BUSINESS JET AND PRESIDENTIAL TERMINAL TRANSFORMATION IN KUNMING CHANGSHUI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, CHINA, Kunming, China
- China Institute of Building Standard Design & Research, Shijiazhuang Railway Station, Shijiazhuang, China
- FCHA, Floating Archipelago-LONGGANG FOOTBRIGDE NO 2, Shenzhen, China
- Grimshaw & Aspect Studios in collaboration with the City of Sydney on behalf of Transport for NSW supported by Randwick Council, Sydney CBD and South East Light Rail, Sydney, Australia
- MORE Architecture & CoCo architecture, Parking Grand Parc, Bordeaux, France
- Sichuan Provincial Architectural Design and Research Institute, Wuchazi Bridge, Chengdu, China
- Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, Moynihan Train Hall, New York, United States
- Zaha Hadid Architects, Beijing Daxing International Airport, Beijing, China
Landscape - Nature Context
- ANTAO, Liangzhu 20th Anniversary Renewal Plan, Hangzhou, China
- BATLLE I ROIG ARQUITECTURA, Pedestrian connection between Barcelona and Montcada, Barcelona, Spain
- BATLLE I ROIG ARQUITECTURA, Path of the Forest, Roques Blanques Park Cemetery, El Papiol, Barcelona, Spain
- Beijing Forestry University / Atelier DYJG, Quarry Gardens in Nanning Garden Expo Park, Nanning, China
- Change Studio, Valley Forest－Waterfront Park of Chongqing Cultural Tourism Town, Chongqing, China
- DDON Planning & Design Inc., Lakeshore Forest Park of Hefei City, Hefei, China
- ECOLAND Planning and Design Corp. / Sichuan Provincial Architectural Design and Research Institute CO.,LTD., From a Concrete Riverbank to a Vibrant Riverfront Park——Suining South Riverfront Park, Sichuan Suining, China
- ENOTA d.o.o., Koper Central Park, Koper, Slovenia
- LOLA Landscape Architects; Land+Civilization Compositions; TALLER Architects, Guangming Forest Sports Park, Shenzhen, China
- Prismatica Arquitectura, Urbanizacion Costa Susana - La más Austral del mundo, Ushuaia, Argentina
- Shenzhen L&A Design Holding Limited, Hongshan Lake Civil Park, Anshun, Guizhou Province, China
- Shenzhen L&A Design Holding Limited, Wuhan OCT Wetland Park, Wuhan, China
- Sichuan Provincial Architectural Design and Research Institute, Qinglong Lake Park, Chengdu, China
- Turenscape, Deep Form of Designed Nature: Sanya Mangrove Park, Sanya City, China
Landscape - Urban Context
- Atelier Liu Yuyang Architects, Shanghai Minsheng Wharf Waterfront Landscape and Reconnection, Shanghai, China
- CEBRA Abu Dhabi, Al Hosn Masterplan, DCT Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
- FCHA, Floating Archipelago landscape design, Shenzhen, China
- Foster and Partners (Architect) & TK Studio Co., Ltd. (Landscape), FOREST PAVILION, THE FORESTIAS, Samut Prakan, Thailand
- Lyons with APSECT Studios, Prahran Square, Melbourne, Australia
- PMA (PolyMorphArchitects), Xiangshan Lake Park, Zhuhai, China
- S.D. Atelier Design & Planning, Urban Literature, Taichung City, Taiwan
- S.D. Atelier Design & Planning, Impression of Railway, Taichung City, Taiwan
- Sasaki, Xuhui Runway Park, Shanghai, China
- Sasaki, Jiading Central Park, Shanghai, China
- Shenzhen L&A Design Holding Limited, Plot 140 POLY | Guanggang, Guangzhou, China
- SLA Architects, Al Fay Park, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
- Turenscape and MAParchitects Design Office, Revitalizing Kazan's Prime Waterfront, Kazan, Russia
- Turf Design Studio, Sydney Park Water Re-Use, Sydney, Australia
- U.P.Space Landscape Architecture Design Consultants Co.,Ltd., Vanke Prefabricated Construction Industrial Park, Chengdu, China
- Zaha Hadid Architects, Niederhafen River Promenade, Hamburg, Germany