TOPOTEK 1, Openfabric and PPS Discuss Post-Pandemic Transition of Public Spaces

Next Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at 6:30 pm CET (12:30 pm EST) ArchDaily will host a live stream of a panel discussion organized by Milan-based studio untitled architecture as part of Triennale di Milano's summer public program. TOPOTEK 1, Openfabric and Project for Public Spaces, three leading firms in the world of public spaces, will address the issues of the post-pandemic cities and share their views on how to approach them.

Titled PIANO TERRA (it. Ground floor), the conversation will cover the theme of public furniture: a new concept of urban furniture associated with the pandemic transition. The working hypothesis “overturns” the traditional vertical limit between public and private space, considering every space on the ground floor public, and observing it as part of an ideal “room-city”, extended over the entire urban territory.

GUESTS

Martin Rein-Cano – TOPOTEK 1, founder

TOPOTEK 1 works in the fields of landscape and architecture, understanding itself as a traveller in the fringe areas of typologies and scales, jaunting into urban design, music and art.

Francesco Garofalo – Openfabric, founder

Openfabric is an international landscape architecture and urbanism practice based in Rotterdam and Milan. It focuses on urban and rural geographies.

Elena Madison - Project for Public Spaces, Director of Programs & Projects

Project for Public Spaces is a nonprofit organization based in New York dedicated to creating and sustaining public places that build communities, in an effort often termed placemaking.

untitled architecture is a team of independent architects united together to create beauty and quality of space, regardless of names and labels.