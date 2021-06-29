Competition: Architecture-in-Development x Global Challenge 2021

Save this picture! Image: Center for Culture and Ecology Quiané Mexico, Photo © Paulina Ojeda

The Global Challenge is calling for high-impact community architectural initiatives. Finalists will have the opportunity to win an award and connect to A--D partners to bring their community project to life

Enter before July 25th ---> https://architectureindevelopment.org/

Which projects can enter the challenge?

Eligible projects must be community learning, living, or working spaces, such as community schools, community-led housing, placemaking initiatives - but are not limited to this.

What can winning proposals expect?

The Global Challenge is a great opportunity for community architectural initiatives seeking support. Winning proposals will gain access to expertise and funding resources, offered by our global partners including the Hilti Foundation, LaFargeHolcim Foundation, Aga Khan Development Network, CoHabitat, BaseHabitat and more ---> https://architectureindevelopment.org/#partners

What are the submission criteria?

- Team capacity: there is a core team that demonstrates motivation, leadership, relevant experiences and qualifications to bring the initiative to life.

- Community involvement: the core team consists of members of the community and representatives who demonstrate they receive community trust and are committed to the initiative.

- Architectural added value: the design demonstrates the core team’s understanding and sensitivity to local culture and tradition; it contributes to the community's sense of place and belonging.

- Urgency: the submission should address what’s already been achieved and identify the expertise and resources necessary to bring the initiative to life.

Who will judge my submission?

The goal of the Global Challenge is to connect winning teams to our partners who offer funding, expertise and resources. Our jury board is made of experts nominated by our partners and our board members:

- Anna Heringer/ Studio Anna Heringer

- David Barragan/ Al Borde

- Ole Bouman/ Design Society

- Swati Janu/ Social Design Collaboratives

- Johann Baar/ The Hilti Foundation

- Kira Intrator/ Aga Khan Development Network

- Mariangela Veronesi/ World Habitat Award

- David Cole/ Building trust international

- More to be announced

How will the winning proposals be selected?

We will select a shortlist as well as finalists based on the following assessment criteria:

- Impact: the project contributes to the long-term development of the community beyond the program period, by building various capacities of the community. It addresses at least two of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

- Feasibility: the project has a viable development model for its specific context. The total budget should be specified, and initial funding (20%-30% of the project’s total budget) should be raised.

Interested? Submit your project before July 25

The Global Challenge 2021 is organized by Architecture-in-Development (A--D).. Our goal is to accelerate the transition of our industry towards this vision: By 2030, our industry's expertise and resources will be accessible for 100% of the humanity, not just the privileged few.