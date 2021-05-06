We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  3. Panel Discussion: Connecting Talent Across Borders

Panel Discussion: Connecting Talent Across Borders

ArchDaily and IE School of Architecture and Design would like to invite you to this live webinar in collaboration with City Property Association in London.

An expert panel will discuss the impacts that Brexit has had on the real estate sector and the ability to access international talent; the role of educational institutions in preparing the next generation to share ideas to enrich their professional knowledge; and the importance of maintaining pan-European connections and collaborative opportunities for the built environment as we look towards the future. The session will also provide our community with tailored advice to develop their skillset through gaining and exchanging knowledge across borders.

Panel

  • Martha Thorne, Dean of the IE School of Architecture and Design
  • Alfonso Benavides, Chairman of ULI Spain, Independent Strategic Advisor to JLL Spain, Secretary of the Board of Directors at AEDAS
  • Deborah Saunt, CPA Board; Director at DSDHA
  • Abigail Shapiro, Senior Vice President, Office, Retail & Life Science – Europe at ‎Oxford Properties Group
  • Emily Laverick, CPA NextGen Vice-Chair; Marketing Director at Built-ID (Moderator)

Join us next Tuesday 11th May at 5 pm CEST!

Events

