Winners of the Design Educates Awards 2021

The Design Educates Awards recognize, showcase, and promote globally the best ideas and implementations of architecture and design that can educate. DEAwards reach beyond the regular architecture contest priorities, it searches for something that will have a lasting influence beyond the ever-present effects of design and architecture.

Each year, the esteemed panel of judges selects the outstanding ideas and implementations in the categories of architectural design, product design, universal design, and responsive design. The Jury of the edition 2021 has been joined by Prof. Alison Brooks, Prof. Farshid Moussavi, Prof. Jürgen Mayer H., Prof. Toyo Itō, David Basulto, Hani Rashid, Konstantin Grcic, Andrés Reisinger, Enrica Cavarzan, Dr. Peter Kuczia, Aidin Ardjomandi, Ir. Kristina Bacht, Issa Diabaté, Alain Gilles, Hella Jongerius, Hadi Teherani, Marco Zavagno.

In addition to the main prizes, the awards include “emerging designers” recognition (for the best student designs), and “Solarlux Choice”

Winner for the year 2021 in architectural design: “Zheshui Natural Library” by LUO studio

Winner for the year 2021 in product design + Emerging designers 2021: “GoRolloe” by Kristen Tapping

Gold prize in universal design: “Braille meets emoticons - a visual language for visually impaired” by Walda Verbaenen

Gold prize in responsive design: “Villa Ypsilon” by LASSA and collaborators

Solarlux Choice 2021“Public Library, Dornbirn” by Dietrich | Untertrifaller with Christian Schmoelz and collaborators; & ”Prisma – Schorndorf Station” by schneider+schumacher and collaborators.

All winning projects are available on the official website of the awards: www.designeducates.com

The host of the ‘Design Educates Awards is Laka Foundation (a nonprofit and nongovernmental organization). The theme of the awards has been inspired by the research called Educating Buildings (Bildende Bauten) by Dr. Peter Kuczia.