Online Masterclass: How to Drive Change in Cities?

Gerald Babel-Sutter, CEO and Founder at Urban Future Global Conference, Europe's largest event for sustainable cities, will share the story of the Urban Future Global Conference: How it evolved from a local mobility workshop planned for the city of Graz in 2014 to be the meeting place for CityChangers across Europe and beyond, with almost 3000 participants gathering in Oslo in 2019.

Underpinned by real-life examples, he will share how to drive change in cities, what works and what does not, and what participants from the IE School of Architecture and Design studying the Global Master in Real Estate Part-Time can expect from UFGC21 and beyond.

Get inspired, be part of a change-making movement, and learn how you can contribute to make your city a more liveable place, too!

