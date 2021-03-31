We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Events
  3. Online Masterclass: How to Drive Change in Cities?

Online Masterclass: How to Drive Change in Cities?

Save this article
Online Masterclass: How to Drive Change in Cities?

Gerald Babel-Sutter, CEO and Founder at Urban Future Global Conference, Europe's largest event for sustainable cities, will share the story of the Urban Future Global Conference: How it evolved from a local mobility workshop planned for the city of Graz in 2014 to be the meeting place for CityChangers across Europe and beyond, with almost 3000 participants gathering in Oslo in 2019.

Underpinned by real-life examples, he will share how to drive change in cities, what works and what does not, and what participants from the IE School of Architecture and Design studying the Global Master in Real Estate Part-Time can expect from UFGC21 and beyond.

Get inspired, be part of a change-making movement, and learn how you can contribute to make your city a more liveable place, too!

Register here to join us next Thursday 15th April at 6pm CET!

#Tags

Events

This event was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit an event, please use our "Submit a Event" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.

Cite: "Online Masterclass: How to Drive Change in Cities?" 31 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/959362/online-masterclass-how-to-drive-change-in-cities> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream