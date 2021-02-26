Wood Design & Building Award Winners Announced

Save this picture! Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Magazine

Wood Design & Building magazine has announced the winning projects from the Wood Design & Building Awards program. Launched in 1984, the awards program recognizes and celebrates excellence in wood architecture. Submissions included a mix of structures, from a library built against a rock wall in China, to a reconstructed heritage horse barn in Alberta and Canada’s longest clear-span bridge in Nova Scotia.

“The Wood Design & Building Awards program is an opportunity to discover and celebrate the world’s best wood architecture, in diverse locations and with a wide variety of typologies,” said Andrew Bowerbank, Vice-President of Market Development for the Canadian Wood Council. “Each year’s jurors are tasked with deciding which projects embody the most creative, innovative and well-executed examples of building with wood. As you can see this year, with more than 30 award winners, there is an amazing abundance of beautiful and functional design, using wood.”

This year, the Wood Design & Building magazine jury included:

Anne Schopf, Partner at Mahlum

John Newman, Director, Senior Architect at Snøhetta

David Edmunds, Partner, GEC Architecture

Honor

Patinoire du Parc des Saphirs, Boischatel, Quebec, ABCP architecture

Thaden School Bike Barn, Bentonville, Arkansas, Marlon Blackwell Architects

Natural Library in Zheshui Village, Zheshui Village, China, LUO studio

Merit

The Roger Bacon Bridge, Nappan, Nova Scotia, Wood Research and Development

Oregon State University Forest Science Complex, Corvallis, Oregon, MGA | Michael Green Architecture

SoLo, Soo Valley, British Columbia, Perkins & Will

Cottonwood Cabins, Thoreau, New Mexico, Students from the Colorado Building Workshop at the University of Colorado Denver

CO-OP Ramen, Bentonville, Arkansas, Marlon Blackwell Architects

Horizon Neighborhood, Powder Mountain, Eden, Utah, MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects Ltd.

Bar U Ranch Work Horse Barn, Longview, Alberta, 1x1 architecture inc.

Party and Public Service Center, Yuanheguan Village, China, LUO studio

Wooden Villa, Soulac Sur Mer, France, Nicolas Dahan Architects

Citation

Awen' Gathering Place, Collingwood, Ontario, Brook McIlroy Inc.

Harbor Hideaway, Sag Harbor, New York, The UP Studio

Whistler Gateway Loop, Resort Municipality of Whistler, British Columbia, PUBLIC: Architecture + Communication

111 East Grand Ave., Des Moines, Iowa, Neumann Monson Architects

Passive Ski Cabin, Revelstoke, British Columbia, STARK Architecture Ltd.

Odeyto Indigenous Centre at Seneca College, Toronto, Ontario, Gow Hastings Architects and Two Row Architect

Veil House, Vancouver, British Columbia, Measured Architecture

Light and green office, Hokkaido, Japan, Endo Architectural Atelier Co., Ltd.

Lookout da Cova, Lugo, Spain, Arrokabe Arquitectos SLP

House of Cards, Koksijde, Belgium, Vantieghem Talebi

Canadian Wood Council Awards

Green Gables Visitors Centre, Cavendish, Prince Edward Island, Root Architecture Inc.

720 Yonge Mass Timber Building, Toronto, Ontario, Brook McIlroy

Bromont Summit Chalet, Bromont, Quebec, Lemay

Metrick Cottage and Boathouse, Lake Joseph, Ontario, Akb Architects

T3 West Midtown, Atlanta, Georgia, Hartshorne Plunkard Architecture with DLR Group

Edmonton Valley Zoo Children’s Precinct: Urban Farm, Edmonton, Alberta, the marc boutin architectural collaborative inc.

Toronto Montessori School Bayview Campus, Richmond Hill, Ontario, Farrow Partners Inc. Architects

SoLo, Soo Valley, British Columbia, Perkins & Will

Sustainable Forestry Initiative - Sponsorship Award

Robert Libke Public Safety Building, Oregon City, Oregon, FFA Architecture and Interiors, Inc.

Western Red Cedar - Sponsorship Award

Travis Price Centre - Camp Manitou, Headingley, Manitoba, 1x1 architecture inc.

Sansin - Sponsorship Award

Catalyst Building, Spokane, Washington, MGA | Michael Green Architecture with Katerra

