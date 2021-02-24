Submit a Project Advertise
Shaping Better Places: A Conversation Between Nathalie de Vries, Martha Thorne and Christine Murray

Shaping Better Places: A Conversation Between Nathalie de Vries, Martha Thorne and Christine Murray

We would like to invite you to IE School of Architecture & Design first event in collaboration with The Developer UK, a publication for enlightened real estate developers working in the private and public sector along with their investors, local government, architects, placemakers and project teams.

On this occasion, they invited architect and urbanist Nathalie de Vries, Founding Partner of MVRDV and City Architect of Groningen. Nathalie will talk about how we can shape better places while sharing some of her inspiring projects and insights from the award-winning MVRDV, a Dutch studio that works at the intersection of architecture and urbanism with an international reputation for innovative and experimental works.

Nathalie will speak for 30 minutes, followed by an audience Q&A and parley with our Dean Martha Thorne. 

We really hope you can join us!

Date and Time: Tue, March 2, 2021 11:00h CET
Register here

via IE School of Architecture and Design
via IE School of Architecture and Design

