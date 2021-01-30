Submit a Project Advertise
  3. Online Masterclass: The Importance of Interior Design in 2021

Our post-pandemic world today needs interior designers and design thinkers more than ever. By spending more and more time in interior spaces, we are witnessing the direct connection between our environments and well being. 

Join Cheryl Durst as she speaks with Dean Martha Thorne about why the interior design profession is now necessary more than ever and how interior designers can add value in many ways.   

How has the interior design profession evolved and why is it the most important sector to watch today?  Cheryl Durst will tell us where the interior design field is headed and how academic institutions can contribute to this evolution.

Date and Time: Wed, February 3, 2021 18:30h CET
Register here

Cheryl Durst and Dean Martha Thorne. Image via IE School of Architecture and Design
Cheryl Durst and Dean Martha Thorne. Image via IE School of Architecture and Design

