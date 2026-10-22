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Beijing Capital Xiangxi Intangible Heritage Workstation / DAGA Architects

Beijing Capital Xiangxi Intangible Heritage Workstation / DAGA Architects - Interior Photography, FacadeBeijing Capital Xiangxi Intangible Heritage Workstation / DAGA Architects - Exterior PhotographyBeijing Capital Xiangxi Intangible Heritage Workstation / DAGA Architects - Exterior PhotographyBeijing Capital Xiangxi Intangible Heritage Workstation / DAGA Architects - Exterior Photography, Door, Brick, FacadeBeijing Capital Xiangxi Intangible Heritage Workstation / DAGA Architects - More Images+ 22

Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Renovation
Jishou, China
  • Architects: DAGA Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  677
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ruiqi Yan, Chiyang Chen
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  CSG, FRITZ EGGER, Hebeixinya
  • Category: Renovation
  • Design Team: Chiyang Chen, Ruiqi Yan, Xiaoyu Yu, Yali Gou
  • City: Jishou
  • Country: China
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Beijing Capital Xiangxi Intangible Heritage Workstation / DAGA Architects - Exterior Photography, Door, Brick, Facade
© Ruiqi Yan, Chiyang Chen

Text description provided by the architects. The ancient city of Qianzhou on the bank of the Wanrong River has a long history and is known as the first of the four ancient towns in Xiangxi. Today, the ancient city of Qianzhou is not only a cultural window of Xiangxi Prefecture, but also a gathering place for the entire intangible cultural heritage of Xiangxi, with 24 national intangible cultural heritages gathered here. Tiangongju in the ancient city of Qianzhou was originally a place for local carpentry inheritance and practice. It was dedicated to Tiangong Luban. It was an abandoned house before the renovation.

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Cite: "Beijing Capital Xiangxi Intangible Heritage Workstation / DAGA Architects" 22 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/955634/beijing-capital-xiangxi-intangible-heritage-workstation-daga-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Ruiqi Yan, Chiyang Chen

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