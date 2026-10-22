Beijing Capital Xiangxi Intangible Heritage Workstation / DAGA Architects

© Ruiqi Yan, Chiyang Chen

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Renovation

Design Team: Chiyang Chen, Ruiqi Yan, Xiaoyu Yu, Yali Gou

City: Jishou

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. The ancient city of Qianzhou on the bank of the Wanrong River has a long history and is known as the first of the four ancient towns in Xiangxi. Today, the ancient city of Qianzhou is not only a cultural window of Xiangxi Prefecture, but also a gathering place for the entire intangible cultural heritage of Xiangxi, with 24 national intangible cultural heritages gathered here. Tiangongju in the ancient city of Qianzhou was originally a place for local carpentry inheritance and practice. It was dedicated to Tiangong Luban. It was an abandoned house before the renovation.