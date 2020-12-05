Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Online Masterclass: The Culture Factor and the Workplace in the Era of COVID-19

IE School of Architecture and Design and ArchDaily, would like to invite you to join this outstanding online masterclass by Elvira Muñoz, Academic Director of the Master in Strategic Design of Spaces and Principal of Interior Design for EMEA at AECOM, where she will will explain why businesses have had to shift more rapidly than ever to adapt to a new world of work.

While company culture has always been important, in order to thrive, companies will need to adopt a mindset open to change, to flexibility and to ever changing needs not only of their clients, but employees and team members.

Join us for a masterclass not to be missed out on!

ABOUT THE SPEAKER

Elvira Muñoz, Director of the Master in Strategic Design of Spaces at the IE School of Architecture and Design & Principal for Interior Design for EMEA at AECOM. Elvira Muñoz joined AECOM in 1998 and has been leading the Consultancy and Design team since 2000. Her main interest is to help design and build meaningful working environments that stay relevant throughout the years and evolve with the organizations. Her most challenging project was for Telefonica (250,000 square meters),  where she was responsible for the space optimization, occupation strategy and interior design services which involved the move of more than 16,000 employees.  She is currently leading projects for Accenture, Prosegur, Escuela 42, Pfizer, Huawei, Zoetis and has long standing relations with Sony, Columbia, Disney, Google, and PwC.  She also delivers interior design services in Global MSAs, in Europe, and Middle East and Africa region to Huawei, Novartis, Shell, BP,  and NSN. Currently, her team is finalizing the design for IE University’s new vertical campus. 

