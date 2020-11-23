Apply Now to Join Tresoldi Academy's Nautical-Themed Workshop in Italy

TRAC - Tresoldi Academy

TRAC – Tresoldi Academy is an innovative educational project, created by STUDIO STUDIO STUDIO of Edoardo Tresoldi and YAC Young Architects Competitions with the aim of offering workshops where young people can gain exposure to the issues surrounding contemporary art. Through the creation of site-specific installations, the participants can contribute to enhancing the value of the territories where they are installed. TRAC – Tresoldi Academy positions itself between art and architecture. Young talented people will have the opportunity to take part in the creative process of one of the most prestigious and well-regarded brands in contemporary art. It will be a cycle of training activities oriented as “know how to imagine” (concept and design of an artistic installation) and “know-how” (the production of the installation).

Special Provisions for the Covid-19 Emergency

TRAC – Tresoldi Academy carries out its teaching activities in compliance with up-to-date national and regional regulations for the containment of the health emergency caused by the spread of the Covid-19 virus and is committed to consistently implementing the safety measures and protocols required to safeguard the health of the participants, staff and teachers of TRAC – Tresoldi Academy while continuing to guarantee quality teaching.

Taking into account the restrictive measures in force at a regional level due to the DPCM n. 275 of 4.11.2020 and subsequent amendments with the fact that the Workshop #2: Sea can only be carried out in person, TRAC – Tresoldi Academy informs the interested parties that in the event that said measures, or more restrictive measures, will impede carrying out said workshop from the 15th to 28th February 2021, a different slot date of Workshop #2: Sea will be guaranteed to all those who register. The second date will be scheduled by June 2021 on a calendar that will be published on the website.

The Second Workshop: Sea

In its second edition, TRAC – with the exclusive collaboration of Cantiere delle Marche, CNR, and Fondo Mole Vanvitelliana – calls for young creatives to be inspired by one of the most suggestive creative horizons of charm and majesty. Situated in Ancona, the workshop aims at navigating the relationship between artistic intervention and the natural and cultural phenomena connected to the sea.

Focused on three different locations - the Mole Vanvitelliana, the ancient harbor, and the fishermen’s caves – students will be given the opportunity to think and realize, through a dialogue with Cantiere delle Marche and Edoardo Tresoldi, an installation that may dialogue with the sea. Through creative experimentation, Ancona’s shores will become the scene for a new artistic approach, capable of merging architecture, art, and nature in one unique experience.

The workshop will also give the opportunity to think about the transformation of the opera related to the marine environment. The analysis of the impact of the installation on marine biodiversity, carried out with the support of CNR, will be the starting point to establish an unprecedented dialogue between the installation and the surrounding environment.

Summary

Available Places: 15

Admission: Admission to the workshop will follow the evaluation of:

curriculum vitae (max 2 pages, A4 format)

portfolio (max 10 pages, free format)

motivational letter (max 2000 words, in Italian or English)

Target: Suggested for architects, artists, architecture students or other similar fields aged between 18 and 35 years old.

Language: Italian - in the case of international students, an interpreter will be available.

When: 15th – 28th February 2021

Applications: Apply on the website.

Information:

Email: studenti@tresoldiacademy.com

Phone: +39 051 3510739

Schedule

November 16, 2020 – Application opening

December 20, 2020 – Application deadline

January 18, 2021 – Publication of the provisional ranking

January 29, 2021 – Publication of the official ranking

February 15, 2021 –Workshop start

The Sites of the Workshop

A symbol of the ancient and profound relationship that brings people and the sea together, the city of Ancona is one of the largest and oldest harbors in the Adriatic Sea. A city with Greek and Roman history, Ancona was one of the harbors of the Magna Grecia that maintained a strong bond with its origins, never adapting fully to the process of romanization that turned it, during the Trajan age, into the first port of the empire for the control of the East.

Legends say that it was Diomede, king of Argo, who founded the city at the end of his travels after the Trojan War. There are still those who claim that beneath the city lie the legendary burning mirrors, built by Archimedes to burn the Roman ships during the resistance of Syracuse and then hidden to keep them safe from the enemies. Disputed between the Byzantines, the Lombards, and the Venetians, for the whole modern era the city remained under the domain of the Papal State.

Today, it has a stratification of traditions and folklore, expressed during the naval processions of the Sea Festival and the nocturnal bonfire of the Venuta party. This mixture of humans, architecture, and nature is also the workshop’s aim: to create a floating installation that – from the element that dominates the city – can sail the shores and generate different powerful perceptions, with a special reference to 3 symbolic places in Ancona:

the Mole Vanvitelliana - former leper colony of the city, now a cultural and artistic representation place; with its pentagonal structure, this island-building represents one of the most surprising places of the harbor

the Trajan Harbor - dominated by its own Roman ruins and overlooking the promontory where the old city is located, it is the penetration point for the city of the Adriatic Sea

the Passetto - a narrow and impervious rocky coast, fretted by hundreds of fishermen's caves and situated between the sea and the tuffaceous slopes of the Conero Mount: the most magical place in Ancona

Download the information related to this event here.