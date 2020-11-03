Open House Worldwide Festival Reveals Full 2020 Programme

Save this picture! Courtesy of Open House Worldwide

Open House Worldwide (OHWW) is pleased to announce the full programme of the network’s first collaborative event on its relaunched and redesigned website and visual identity.

The festival will run as a non-stop 48 hour livestream, broadcast from the Open House Worldwide website, and features contributions from six continents and more than forty cities from the network and beyond.

The festival will begin at midnight Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) on Saturday November 14th, with an introduction by George Kafka, OHWW coordinator, and a digital gathering of representatives from different cities in the network. The rest of the festival is divided into one hour slots and organised into thematic clusters which seek to address the most important issues facing architecture and urbanism today.

Thematic Clusters

Housing

Highlights of the housing cluster include a presentation of Sonnwendviertel Ost, a cooperatively designed neighbourhood in Vienna, a focus on the urbanisation of informal neighbourhoods in southern Buenos Aires and a discussion on low-income housing in Lagos. In addition, a new documentary by the Canadian Centre for Architecture (CCA), titled What it Takes to Make a Home, will be screened.

Infrastructure and Mobility

Green transport and 21st century masterplanning are central to the Infrastructure and Mobility clusters, with events looking into the adaptation of the Cerda expansion to the contemporary needs of Barcelona, a progressive take on the car park as typology and a walk through centuries of history at Palma’s harbour. A special event curated by Mexico City-based gallery, Proyector, features ten young architecture practices making visible the otherwise hidden infrastructural systems in our cities.

Climate in Crisis

In the age of Fridays for Future, Open House Worldwide is proud to centre the voices of young people in discussions on the climate crisis and architecture. Youth Manifesto!, a panel of 15-18-year-olds coordinated by Open House Dublin and filled via an open call, will hold the discipline of architecture to account. Other highlights of the Climate in Crisis clusters include an exploration of three European houses exhibiting novel approaches to designing with the climate in mind and an exploration of the Santa Catarina river in Monterrey.

The Social Life of Cities

The newest members of the Open House Worldwide network, Open House Taipei, open the social life clusters with an investigation into everyday life in the city during the Covid-19 pandemic, and Open House Seoul lead us in thinking about how our relationships to domestic spaces have changed under lockdown. Elsewhere, movements for urban social justice are highlighted in a discussion led by Open House New York and the meaning of an “Open City” is dissected through the lenses of gender and disability.

Public Spaces

Travel beyond your lockdowns with the Public Spaces clusters, exploring everything from Athenian street art to the Chicago riverside, via the City of London and the Sao Paulo work of Lina Bo Bardi. A special event curated by Julia King and Akil Scafe-Smith looks at the role of young people in shaping public spaces in London.

Heritage! and Worldwide Design

As with Open House events all over the world, the OHWW festival also celebrates wonderfully designed spaces and places. Gorgeous sets of films commissioned by Open House cities guide us through some of the architectural highlights of Dublin, Vilnius, Prague and more. In addition, a discussion hosted by Open House Brisbane focuses on the emerging vernacular architecture of Minjerribah island and the team at Open House Tallinn takes us to the hulking modernist ruin of the Linnahall, recently used as a major location in Chritopher Nolan’s Tenet.

The Open House Worldwide festival is sponsored by UAP, a Brisbane-based urban arts company.

“Open House exists to make cities everywhere more open, accessible and equitable with chapters all over the world from Santiago to Taipei. In this challenging year, the entire Open House community is coming together to stage a collective online festival with an unprecedented programme broadcast from all of the cities in our network.” - Phineas Harper, director of Open City, the London-based charity which administers the Open House Worldwide network “For cities to thrive in the future we need courageous and integrative planning processes. Open House is renowned for its ambition to foster exchange and to initiate dialogues. This festival brings together pilot projects and aspects from around the globe, responding to essential questions in a time of major changes.” - Iris Kaltenegger, director of Open House Vienna and member of the Open House Worldwide festival coordination team “It is a great beginning for Taipei to be part of the Open House Worldwide community. We live in an era where cities no longer operate solely on their own. In joining the Open House Worldwide network, we hope to share resources and knowledge with and learn from other participating cities, as well as converse about immediate challenges we as humans face with the built environment.” - Chohao Victor Wu, CEO and curator of Open House Taipei, the newest member of the Open House Taipei network.

