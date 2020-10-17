Tbilisi Architecture Biennial: What Do We Have In Common Opens to the Public

The second edition of the Tbilisi Architecture Biennial (TAB), conceived under the name "what do we have in common" opens on Saturday, October 17, and will run through November 8th, 2020.

Revolving around the notion of commonnesses, TAB2020 builds on the success of the inaugural festival "Buildings Are Not Enough," held in 2018. #TAB brings together national and international creatives, architects, urbanists, artists, scholars, and opinion-makers in the field of architecture, urban and critical discourse. Within the next three-week timeframe, #TAB will serve as a platform for lectures, workshops, symposiums, non-stop streamed dialogues, digital projects, installations, exhibitions, publications & physical projects in Tbilisi, Berlin, Milan, London, Kyiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Dnipro, Warsaw, Izola, Skopje to name a few.

The impact of COVID-19 raises new questions about the role of common spaces. #TAB is turning newly emerged restrictions into opportunities and realizing the Biennial almost exclusively on a virtual platform (www.biennial.ge), where geographic limitations become irrelevant. The reinvented Biennial aims to become a voice, which can be spread even further to reach out to more people globally.

This way, the event will transform itself into a "Common Architecture Biennial", emerging from Tbilisi but attempting to propagate the concept of "togetherness" far beyond Tbilisi and Georgia's borders.

The enthusiastic response to the Biennial and its embrace by the general public gives us hope that it will have a far-reaching significance that will resonate in the future.

In the Framework of #TAB2020, we will host several keynote speakers from different European countries to reflect on the concept of "togetherness" and common spaces from individual, social, or other relevant perspectives.

The full program will become available and accessible at www.biennial.ge on Oct 16.