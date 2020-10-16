Call for Entries: 7th Edition of Bringing Light to Life Architectural Design Awards

Are you an architect or designer living and working in the CEE region? VELUX is honored to invite you to submit your project for the 7th annual Architectural Design Awards, Bringing Light to Life. The Awards seek to find outstanding projects that are examples of good practice in the use of VELUX solutions and that explore in their unique manner the generous theme of daylight.

Each year, Bringing Light to Life Architectural Design Awards challenges architects and designers from Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Romania, Serbia, Macedonia, Montenegro and Turkey to approach daylight in their projects by using natural lighting solutions from VELUX. We spend 90% of our time indoors, and this affects our health. This is why buildings have to contribute more to the well-being of humans with the two major factors that contribute to a good indoor climate: daylight and fresh air. We cannot live without daylight. Daylight influences our ability to concentrate, productivity, health and sleep.

Let your story become the winner!

This year’s theme, Let your story become the winner, emphasizes the VELUX desire to see projects, which beyond their architectural value, also tell a story.

Bringing Light to Life Architectural and Design Awards is a unique opportunity for you to share your latest projects with a global audience, where you have integrated VELUX solutions and/or sun tunnels for sloped and/or flat roofs. These awards encourage you to stand out from the crowd and design buildings that contribute to the health of humans.

It’s time to build up your network! You will be given the chance to present your project in a special exhibition organized in Romania. You will establish contacts and exchange ideas with architects and designers in your region, who share the same passion for approaching daylight in their projects.

Submit your projects here, no later than 31st of January for the two categories: Renovation and New Build. Each category is segmented into three subcategories: family houses, residential/multifamily houses and public buildings. As in previous years, an international jury will deliberate, and the winners will be announced during an event that will take place in Romania, this edition’s host country.

Awards

Winner “Best prize” – 2500 euro

Winner in “Family houses” Renovation category – 700 euro

Winner in “Residential/Multifamily houses” Renovation category – 700 euro

Winner in “Public Buildings” Renovation category – 700 euro

Winner in “Family houses” New Build category – 700 euro

Winner in “Residential/Multifamily houses” New Build category – 700 euro

Winner in “Public Buildings” New Build category – 700 euro

To participate, the minimum required documentation includes a floor plan, facades, section and a short text describing the design idea. Details, 3D visualizations, real pictures and additional information are welcome. Visualized projects have an advantage during the jury process. The projects can be from 2019 and 2020, if they were not submitted in last year's edition. The design stage is irrelevant; the building could have also been completed within those two years.

For more information please visit https://bll.velux.com/en/

