2020 Wood Design & Building Awards: Call for Submissions

The Wood Design & Building Awards program recognizes design teams that are passionate about celebrating wood as a safe, strong and sophisticated building material. Projects submitted to the Wood Design & Building Awards program are accepted from Canada, US, and internationally, adding value to the diversity of wood building application examples.

Entries should consist of building projects that show a wide range of wood product applications and demonstrate an understanding of the special qualities of wood, such as strength, durability, beauty and cost-effectiveness.

2020 Categories

Non-residential

Residential

Architectural Interiors

Remodeled

International Building

Other

Winning projects of the Wood Design & Building Awards program are featured in the prestigious Wood Design Awards book – Celebrating Excellence in Wood Architecture. This coveted publication is designed to inspire design and construction teams to explore the realm of possibilities of wood for their next projects. A jury of prominent architects from Canada and the U.S. reviews the submissions based on various considerations such as creativity, appropriate use of wood materials in satisfying clients’ building and site requirements, and innovative design.

Early Bird Deadline: October 30th, 2020

Submission deadline: November 20th, 2020

2020 JURY

Anne Schopf , Partner at Mahlum

, Partner at Mahlum John Newman , Director, Senior Architect at Snøhetta

, Director, Senior Architect at Snøhetta David Edmunds, Partner, GEC Architecture

Thank you to the Wood Design & Building Award sponsors for their ongoing support – Sustainable Forestry Initiative, Real Cedar, Sansin.

For more information and to submit your project(s): wooddesignawards.com