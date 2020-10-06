Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture Competitions
  3. 2020 Wood Design & Building Awards: Call for Submissions

2020 Wood Design & Building Awards: Call for Submissions

Save this article
2020 Wood Design & Building Awards: Call for Submissions

The Wood Design & Building Awards program recognizes design teams that are passionate about celebrating wood as a safe, strong and sophisticated building material. Projects submitted to the Wood Design & Building Awards program are accepted from Canada, US, and internationally, adding value to the diversity of wood building application examples.

Entries should consist of building projects that show a wide range of wood product applications and demonstrate an understanding of the special qualities of wood, such as strength, durability, beauty and cost-effectiveness.

2020 Categories

  • Non-residential
  • Residential 
  • Architectural Interiors 
  • Remodeled 
  • International Building 
  • Other 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards
Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

Winning projects of the Wood Design & Building Awards program are featured in the prestigious Wood Design Awards book – Celebrating Excellence in Wood Architecture. This coveted publication is designed to inspire design and construction teams to explore the realm of possibilities of wood for their next projects. A jury of prominent architects from Canada and the U.S. reviews the submissions based on various considerations such as creativity, appropriate use of wood materials in satisfying clients’ building and site requirements, and innovative design.

  • Early Bird Deadline: October 30th, 2020
  • Submission deadline: November 20th, 2020

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards
Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

2020 JURY

Thank you to the Wood Design & Building Award sponsors for their ongoing support – Sustainable Forestry Initiative, Real Cedar, Sansin.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards
Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

Stay connected! @WoodDesignAward

For more information and to submit your project(s): wooddesignawards.com

Image gallery

See allShow less

#Tags

Architecture Competitions

This award/grant/scholarship announcement was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit a competition, call for submissions or other architectural 'opportunity' please use our "Submit Grants, Scholarships & Awards" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.

Cite: "2020 Wood Design & Building Awards: Call for Submissions" 06 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/948826/2020-wood-design-and-building-awards-call-for-submissions> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream