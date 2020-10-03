Submit a Project Advertise
Online Masterclass: Management Essentials for Architecture Firms

IE School of Architecture and Design and ArchDaily, would like to invite you to join this outstanding online masterclass by Enoch Sears, AIA and founder of Business of Architecture, where he will share what it takes to run a successful architecture practice.

What does it take to run a successful architecture practice that doesn't get in the way of producing good architecture?

Often, architecture firm owners get frustrated that the day-to-day tasks of running a business get in the way of producing high standards of quality in submissions. Every minute spent chasing an unpaid invoice or managing emails takes time away from designing and documenting.

How can an architecture firm be structured so that time spent putting out fires is minimized and time spent delivering great client solutions and projects is maximized?

In this masterclass, you will discover the 3-part SMART Practice Method™ developed by Enoch Sears that simplifies architecture firm management so that Architects and Design Managers can focus on doing their best work.

REGISTER HERE

ABOUT THE SPEAKER

Enoch Bartlett Sears (AIA) is the founder of 'Business of Architecture', a leading architecture firm management consultancy. He is a highly sought-after expert on architecture firm management and marketing and famous for helping architects get recognition and business success using strategic approaches to client attraction. Additionally, Enoch is the author of two books, The Architect's Marketing Field Guide, and Social Media for Architects. He hosts the Business of Architecture podcast which has more than 1 million downloads, and the Business of Architecture YouTube channel has over 21,000 subscribers

