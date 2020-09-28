Pizzeria Casuale / Roby Macedo arquitetura e design

+ 29

Lead Architect: Roby Macedo

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Pizzeria Casuale was born with the idea of ​​a contemporary and relaxed atmosphere, promoting meetings at different times of the day. Located in one of the busiest avenues in São luís MA, the party went on to create a stripped-down identity with references in more traditional pizzerias, using elements such as corten steel, wood, and hydraulic tiles.

The project comes up with the idea of ​​renovating an existing structure, with few structural changes, but with a new face. To this end, we created a metallic structure, all hollow, with the intention of creating a tunnel for entry and camouflage the old existing windows. The structure also works as a support for vases with jabuticaba trees that are suspended on the facade.

The reception consists of a large log of natural wood, which serves as a support for the attendants. In the background, we created a metallic structure in the same pattern like the facade structure, however in smaller and white dimensions, which allows a broader view of the hall. Besides, still in the external area, we developed an environment for waiting, with a bench and tiled tables mimicking the floor.

The interior of the pizzeria is separated by several environments, which are: the external space overlooking the avenue and internally divided according to uses, a casual one with backlit high tables, for quick snacks or "happy hour", a more intimate space for families or more reserved meetings, with wooden tables and upholstered sofa and the last space for casters, with a zenith opening, for the old tree on the land.

The old kitchen was transformed into the pizzas assembly and storage area, where we made a glass opening for people to watch the preparation.

Personality, environmental comfort, affectionate memories, and contemporaneity are pillars of the creation of this project, seeking a simple architecture, with little environmental impact, but transforming.