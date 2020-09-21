12th Carbon and Textile Reinforced Concrete Days Take Place Digitally

Carbon textile-reinforced concrete is a composite of high-performance materials that is corrosion-resistant, thin, light, resource-friendly and environmentally friendly. It provides a basis for long-term endurance in construction, both in new buildings and in renovation or repair. Longevity and economic viability are two essential factors at which the construction industry, as well as research, politics and environmental associations, have demonstrated a keen interest.

Every year, the Carbon Textile-Concrete Days present the latest developments, findings and insights in industry and science. This year's 12th Annual Carbon Textile-Concrete Days (22nd and 23rd of September) will take place in a digital format and with a special highlight: the virtual stage of the digital premiere is the world's first carbon-concrete house, the so-called CUBE in Dresden. The experimental building, which is due to be completed in mid-2021, invites visitors to discover the exhibition hall on a virtual tour of the building complex.

The digital and international conference on the 22nd and 23rd of September will offer lectures via video streaming and online seminars, chats with speakers and a live digital panel discussion, each in German and English. Afterwards, recordings and contributions from the two-day conference will be available to view for up to 10 days. The conference is organised by the C³ - Carbon Concrete Composite Project - funded by the Federal Ministry of Education and Research and the TUDALIT Registered Association.

The conference’s target audience are architects, designers, engineers, construction companies, component and system suppliers, investors, manufacturers of reinforcement systems or pre-cast concrete parts with textile reinforcement, as well as all persons interested in carbon and textile concrete from the sectors of economy, industry, science, politics, and administration.

Over the course of 24 lectures, 3 online seminars and a live-broadcast panel discussion, diverse information, compact knowledge, up-to-date results, and application examples from practice and research on carbon and textile concrete will be covered, including current topics in renovation, new construction, components, reinforcement, and calculation. The focus will be on an effective exchange of results and experiences between national and international speakers and participants, as well as the dissemination of knowledge gained from attendees’ current projects. This provides an optimal platform for expanding personal networks for future cooperation.

For more information, see the current agenda and the link to the online registration at www.carbon-textilbetontage.de or www.carbon-textilbetontage.de/en/home/