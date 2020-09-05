Shadow Summit will Bring Together the Most Tech-Forward Leaders from the AEC Industry to Discuss Built Environment Innovation

The planet is dying, and we are the reason why. If nature’s decline continues at its current pace, we stand to face increasing natural disasters, loss of biodiversity, and threats to public health. Waste is the largest contributing factor to this problem. And the built environment is one of the top producers of waste in the world—period. But innovation can save the planet.

This is what led to the start of Shadow Summit four years ago; to bring together the leaders, technologies, and conversations driving innovation in the built environment. Specifically: Architects, engineers, and contractors. The Shadow Summit has become the annual event where leading Architecture firms like HOK, Perkins and Will, and Woods Bagot engage with the most innovative owners/developers like CBRE, Cortland, and Stanford University.

This year, the Shadow Summit goes virtual, allowing the conservation of resources and expansion of the Build Tech global community. With 65+ sessions and 100+ speakers, there's content for every aspect of the built environment industry.

