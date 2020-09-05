Online Masterclass: Defining the Profile of the Architect of the Future

IE School of Architecture and Design and ArchDaily would like to invite you to join this outstanding online masterclass by Caterina De La Portilla, Architect and Mentor.

In many regions of the world, the number of architects’ present is much higher than the number of architects needed if we attend to the current practicing model they offer to society. As a result, many architects struggle to get by in a highly competitive market. This traditional profile of the architect, a very general one with a range of action very limited to the development of building projects, has become outdated for the vast majority.

In a liquid world in continual and accelerating transformation, we knew generations have the opportunity to reinvent our role in society by opening new lines of action where our work is truly valued, going from being simple tools used by our clients, to expert creative minds who lead these business relationships. We do not depend on having new buildings to build if there is already a built world to maintain and transform; and we can be part of the great digital work if our daily experiences are clad in bits rather than just concrete.

What does this new architect profile consist of? How can you be part of this fresh and needed definition to exercise with greater success?

ABOUT THE SPEAKER

Since 2009 Caterina has dedicated 10 years to her training and practice as an architect in Spain and the US. Currently she also works as a mentor for other architects, teaching them the keys to professional exercise and making their profession a stable, free and prosperous way of life.