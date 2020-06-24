Submit Your Local Website for a Potential Partnership with ArchDaily

We at ArchDaily have a great passion for building and broadening the worldwide architecture community and supporting architects from every corner on our Planet. Unfortunately, sometimes there are obstacles on our way, such as lack of communication, language barriers, or simple uncertainty of some peers from our community about the value of their potential contribution to the architecture scene. And here is where we need help from you, our readers — active, crucial elements of the ecosystem we are all building together. Joining forces, we will be able to give the necessary reassurance to the ones that have been unfairly overlooked and let them know that we can't wait to hear their voices, opinions, and ideas.

We call for you to let us know about your favorite architecture publications with local focus -- whether they are created by you or you just think they are worth checking out -- for a potential Content Exchange Partnership with ArchDaily. This will help us create a strong network of local architecture communities, so we can all learn from each other and spread the word about the little steps on our way to a better world, internationally.

If you feel like your country doesn't receive enough attention from the architecture community and have any suggestions in mind, please fill out the form below.