New Posters Urge End of Abuse against Construction Workers during the COVID-19 Pandemic

The Construction Industry Coronavirus Forum (CICV) has launched posters to urge people to stop their abuse against key workers carrying out essential construction tasks, during the COVID-19 pandemic. The protective signage reading “Key Worker: Carrying out Essential Work”, has been distributed to be posted on construction sites and vans.

Circulated in order to alert citizens that these construction workers are performing a vital role during this pandemic, and aiming to reduce mistreatment against these individuals, the posters were created after “contractors in Scotland reported receiving harassment and abuse from members of the public in the course of their work”. Alerting people that the workers are not breaking the rules and that they are undertaking emergency and essential construction tasks, the signage highlights their compliance with guidelines.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Construction Manager Magazine

A worldwide problem, harassment of working individuals has been the consequences of mixed messaging from governments, explains John McKinney, secretary of Forum members the National Federation of Roofing Contractors, the Stone Federation, and the Scottish Contractors Group. In fact, he adds that “there has been some confusion among certain members of the public about what is essential working. […] However, that is no excuse for harassing people who are going about their legitimate business, and we hope these signs, which carry an information helpline number, will help clarify the situation.”

This is a time when we should all be working together […] In a period when the Scottish government is asking people to remain in their homes, it is important that these homes are watertight, safe and have essential working facilities, such as water, gas, and electricity, and that is what the construction sector’s key workers are ensuring. -- Ian Honeyman, commercial director of the Scottish Building Federation.

News via Construction Manager Magazine.

