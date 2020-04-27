World
Tales From the Altiplano: a Series of Conversations About Architecture and Culture in Bolivia

Tales from the Altiplano is a series of live Instagram talks with Andrew Kovacs, Delphine Blast, Manuel Seoane, Patricio Crooker and many more. We will be questioning how architecture is seen as a means of reclaiming a cultural identity. How in this informal Bolivian context can we construct a new way to approach architecture. The AAVS El Alto explores the Altiplano as an example to counteract a certain gentrifying flatness of today’s architecture- providing an opportunity to describe singularities and sub-cultures, through iconographic and architectural strategies. In these unsettling times, our Programme has been suspended in response to the current health crisis. However, this series will keep alive the conversation about architecture and urbanism with artists, researchers, and young Architects and Designers.

Events

