Online Masterclass: Learning from Everything

IE School of Architecture and Design and ArchDaily would like to invite you to join this outstanding online masterclass by Martha Thorne, Dean of the IE School of Architecture and Executive Director of the Pritzker Architecture Prize.

Our world is changing more rapidly than at any point in history. Technology, globalization, climate change are all phenomena that are accelerating. Next to that, we hear that the most marketable skills for acquiring a job in the future will be curiosity, problem-solving skills, creativity, and communication. Can these be taught? Faced with complexity and rapid change, how should we approach education? Clearly there are many dilemmas facing both individuals and institutions.

Martha Thorne will present an optimistic view of some of the many options that exist and that may be developed for the future.

ABOUT THE SPEAKER

Martha Thorne is Dean of IE School of Architecture and Design, one of five schools that comprise the innovative, private IE University in Madrid and Segovia, Spain. She is also executive director of the Pritzker Architecture Prize, a position she has held since 2005. Her interests reside in the future of cities and the transformation of architecture and design education for the major challenges of the 21st century.