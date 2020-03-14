IE School of Architecture and Design and ArchDaily would like to invite you to join this outstanding online masterclass by Shaun Brodie, currently Senior Director, head of occupier research, greater China, at Cushman & Wakefield.

The urban environment in China is rapidly adapting to changes in technology, society, the economy and the environment. Two areas that are aiding this change is the process of urban renewal and the conception of experiential real estate.

ABOUT THE SPEAKER

Shaun Brodie works in Cushman & Wakefield as the Head of Occupier Research in Greater China and the Head of Research in East China.

With 19 years of experience in China, Shaun has a deep understanding of the country and its property market. In his role as Head of Occupier Research for the Greater China region, Shaun works closely with Cushman & Wakefield's Occupier Services Group in China and its Global Occupier Services Group to produce timely whitepaper's for the company's occupier clients.

Recent topics covered include Blockchain and its impact on commercial property, lease accounting changes and urban renewal, looking specifically at how best practice urban renewal in China can help cities in the region in their quest to become ‘excellent global cities’.

In his role as Head of Research, East China, Shaun is in charge of data collection, data analysis and the publication of quarterly reports on the property sector in Shanghai and the major second-tier cities within the Yangtze River Delta region.

Title Online Masterclass: Urban Renewal and Experiential Real Estate in China

Type Lecture

Website https://www.eventbrite.com/e/urban-renewal-and-experiential-real-estate-in-china-tickets-95835802465?aff=Archdaily

Organizers IE School of Architecture and Design

From April 29, 2020 12:00 PM

Until April 29, 2020 01:30 PM

As Vice-Chairman of the American Chamber of Commerce’s Real Estate and Construction Committee in Shanghai, Shaun is a regular guest speaker at property-related seminars and conferences. He also contributes articles to trade publications, journals and newspapers pertaining to his areas of expertise.