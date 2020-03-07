World
In this interview by Parametric Architecture, NEXT Office's founder, Iranian architect Alireza Taghaboni, talks about his approach to design, describing how he reinterprets the principles of traditional Iranian architecture and translates the cultural and climatic context into his work. The interview covers the conceptual thinking behind several projects, as the architect discusses dichotomies such as mass-void, introversion-extroversion as being the recurrent themes of his designs.

Alireza Taghaboni is the founder of Tehran-based practice, NEXT Office. The studio's work spans multiple programs and scales, ranging from single-family houses to large scale residential, commercial, or mixed-use developments. Next Office's most prominent projects include Sharifi-ha House, Safadasht Dual Villa, Mashhad C.E.O Headquarters, or Sadra Civic Centre. In recent years, the practice gained international recognition, winning several national and international awards, including the inaugural 2018 Royal Academy Dorfman Award for new talent in architecture.

The interview is part of a series created by Parametric Architecture, an online magazine about art, architecture and technology, which covers the latest news in parametric and computational design.

Cite: Andreea Cutieru. "Working with Contradictions: In Conversation with Alireza Taghaboni" 07 Mar 2020. ArchDaily.

