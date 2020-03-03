World
NextOffice Designs Mashhad C.E.O Headquarters in Iran

NextOffice has created a space where engineers can gather and communicate with each other. Located in Mashhad, Iran, the 14 200 square meter development was inspired directly from traditional Iranian constructions, with the implementation of a structural void that generates the rest of the morphology and defines access.

Courtesy of Nextoffice Courtesy of Nextoffice Courtesy of Nextoffice Courtesy of Nextoffice + 15

Courtesy of Nextoffice
Courtesy of Nextoffice

Mashhad Construction Engineering Organizations or Mashhad C.E.O, currently in progress, is a project that favors certain spaces. In fact, according to the designers, who have a long experience with similar clients, a “couple of spaces have more importance than others” like the public hall where applicants attend for their certifications or technical documents approval and the Amphitheatre which hosts many seminars, conferences, and events on the subject of construction engineering.

Courtesy of Nextoffice
Courtesy of Nextoffice

The ground floor holds a passage that goes across the building and links two streets. Moreover, this level comprises the spatial-structural void that guides pedestrian flow into the building. With a particular spatial organization, the structure formed by two large-scale units, is in a dual relationship, with its interior space and the urban fabric of the city.

Courtesy of Nextoffice
Courtesy of Nextoffice
Courtesy of Nextoffice
Courtesy of Nextoffice

Following the same logic, the interior area is designed with a similar priority of space concerns. In fact, the public and gathering spaces, amphitheater and documents approval hall are connected directly to the void and the existing urban space.

Courtesy of Nextoffice
Courtesy of Nextoffice
Courtesy of Nextoffice
Courtesy of Nextoffice

  • Architects: NextOffice
  • Location: Mashhad, Iran
  • Area: 14200 m2
  • Project Year: 2018
  • Client: Khorasan Razavi Engineering Organization
  • Team: Alireza Taghaboni with Homa Asadi, Mohamad Motamedinia (+Project Manager), Majid Jahangiri, Sepideh Sarrafzadeh, Mohamadreza Gholami, Hoodad Zoroufchiyan, Roja Azizzadeh, Elnaz Kharghani, Ali Maleki, Asal Karami, Mohamadamin Zargar, Sarvenaz Rezaei

