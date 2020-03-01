Online Masterclass: Tech Trends and the New Digital Workplace Ecosystem

IE School of Architecture and Design and ArchDaily would like to invite you to join this outstanding online masterclass by Xiaolin Gu, currently Ideation Workplaces Strategist at Haworth.

A systematic concept of workplace strategy advances with the times. It’s closely related to the evolvement of technology and the work patterns of the new generation workforce.

The essence of a workplace is to realize work activities in the space. Whenever there is technological advancement, we can hardly find a ‘standard solution’.

How do global companies create a consistent experience across different sites? How to link the measured data to space strategy? What is the answer to the future role of designers who are equipped with digital tools and knowledge? These are the questions that we would like to find out.

ABOUT THE SPEAKER

Xiaolin works as a workplace strategist and design consultant for cooperative clients in finance, technology and other industries to provide workplace solutions. Before joining, Xiaolin has worked extensively on boutique resort hotels, urban workspaces, as well as bespoke interiors and hospitality across UK and China. Xiaolin holds a Master degree in Architecture from the Bartlett, UCL, with interest in culture, psychology, and technology.