World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Events
  3. Masterclass: Disruptive Design to Transform Business

Masterclass: Disruptive Design to Transform Business

Save this article
Masterclass: Disruptive Design to Transform Business

IE School of Architecture and Design and ArchDaily, would like to invite you to join this outstanding face to face masterclass by Elvira Muñoz, Director of the Master in Strategic Design of Spaces at IE School of Architecture & Design and Principal of Interior Design for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa at AECOM.

Join us at COSENTINO´s offices in New York or Miami to discover how to implement innovative design changes that impact behavior and align with an organization’s goals — whatever they may be. Elvira will explain how investing in physical and digital spaces has a myriad of benefits for a company allowing them to enhance functionality, brand strengthening and boosting productivity and satisfaction, while also providing sustainable solutions.

ABOUT THE SPEAKER

Elvira Muñoz, Director of the Master in Strategic Design of Spaces at the IE School of Architecture and Design & Principal for Interior Design for EMEA at AECOM.

Elvira Muñoz joined AECOM in 1998 and has been leading the Consultancy and Design team since 2000. Her main interest is to help design and build meaningful working environments that stay relevant throughout the years and evolve with the organizations. 

Her most challenging project was for Telefonica (250,000 square meters), where she was responsible for space optimization, occupation strategy, and interior design services which involved the move of more than 16,000 employees. She is currently leading projects for Accenture, Prosegur, Escuela 42, Pfizer, Huawei, Zoetis and has long-standing relations with Sony, Columbia, Disney, Google, and PwC. She also delivers interior design services in Global MSAs, in Europe, and the Middle East and Africa region to Huawei, Novartis, Shell, BP, and NSN. Currently, her team is finalizing the design for IE University’s new vertical campus.

DATE, TIME & REGISTRATION

NEW YORK

March 02, 2020 18:00h - 20:00h

REGISTER HERE


MIAMI

March04, 2020 18:00h - 20:00h

REGISTER HERE


 

About this author
AD Editorial Team
Author

#Tags

Events
Cite: "Masterclass: Disruptive Design to Transform Business" 20 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/934123/masterclass-disruptive-design-to-transform-business/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream