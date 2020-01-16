Online Masterclass: Authentic Marketing for Designers and Design Firms

IE School of Architecture and Design and ArchDaily would like to invite you to join this outstanding online masterclass by Vivien Chong, currently Associate Partner in the Total Workplace team in Cushman & Wakefield, where she will address how a designer or design firm balance being true to oneself while running a commercially successful firm.

The design industry can be a competitive place, and marketing, business development and sales is a crucial part of running a successful design firm.

In this masterclass, Vivien will share a process that will enable you and your design firm to successfully market yourself while allowing your true self to shine.

ABOUT THE SPEAKER

Vivien is an Associate Partner in the Total Workplace team in Cushman & Wakefield. She is currently based in C&W London office, and prior to moving to London, she worked for Cushman & Wakefield in Singapore and Shanghai. In her previous life, she was the Business Development Manager for HASSELL, one of the largest design firm in Australia. She was employee No. 7 in their Singapore office, and by the time she left the firm three and a half years later, they were bursting at the seams with 44 employees cramped into a charming shophouse in the center of Singapore.