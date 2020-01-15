Call for Entries LAGI 2020: Design the Future of Fly Ranch

Land Art Generator Initiative and Burning Man Project have partnered to launch a multi-disciplinary design challenge—LAGI 2020 Fly Ranch—that will create the foundational infrastructure of Fly Ranch. The project is open to everyone everywhere and seeks creative solutions to systems of energy, water, food, shelter, and regeneration. You are invited to propose your regenerative artwork in this unique and stunning landscape. In 2021 selected design teams will be provided with an honorarium grant for the purpose of building a functional prototype on site.

Burning Man and Fly Ranch

Each August, the annual Burning Man event transforms a desolate corner of northern Nevada into a thriving temporary metropolis fueled by creativity, experimentation, and awe. In 2016, the organization behind this city acquired Fly Ranch, a 3,800-acre property just north of the event site.

This property is home to dozens of hot and cold springs, three geysers, acres of wetlands, dozens of animal species, and more than 100 identified types of plants. The Fly Ranch project is an opportunity to create a year-round rural incubator for Burning Man culture and a catalyst for innovation and creativity in the world.

To host residencies, gatherings, and projects at Fly Ranch, the site will need infrastructure. We could bring generators, bottled water, packaged food, tents, and dispose of our waste off-site, but why would we do that when we have the opportunity to mobilize the desert-tested ingenuity of the Burning Man community and the inspiration of a greater creative culture to build scalable and sustainable solutions in one of the harshest climates in the world?

Land Art Generator

Land Art Generator Initiative (LAGI) brings forward new energy infrastructures that are works of art—expressions of culture that strive to reinforce the beauty and ecology of their surroundings.

The great global energy transition that is required to stem the tide of climate change will have an impact on our built environment and our visual landscapes like no other technical shift since the automobile. What will these new infrastructures look like?

Creatives around the world have responded to the LAGI open design competitions for Dubai/Abu Dhabi (2010), New York City (2012), Copenhagen (2014), Santa Monica (2016), Melbourne (2018), and Abu Dhabi (2019) which together have brought over 1,000 designs from 80+ countries.

LAGI 2020 Fly Ranch will expand on this portfolio of blueprints for the future by challenging creative interdisciplinary teams to propose artworks that will provide the food, water, shelter, power, and closed-loop systems for life on Fly Ranch.

PRIZES

$150,000 will be distributed to selected teams for the purpose of constructing functioning prototypes at Fly Ranch in 2021.

EXHIBITIONS

In October of 2020, a primary exhibition will be held in Reno, NV.

PUBLICATION

The LAGI 2020 publication (Prestel Publishers) will feature selected projects and will document the prototyping process at Fly Ranch.

JURY

David de Rothschild: Explorer and environmentalist

Nadia Nazar: Zero Hour, Founder, Co-Executive Director, and Art Director

Matt Forkin: Google X, Hardware Engineer; Wilderness skills expert

Walter Hood: Landscape and Public Artist, Founder of Hood Design Studio

William Kamkwamba: Founder, Moving Windmills

David Walker: CEO, Nevada Museum of Art; Burning Man Board Member

Will Roger: Founding Board Member, Burning Man Project

Crimson Rose: Founding Board Member, Burning Man Project

Jason Schupbach: Head of Design, Arizona State University

Darien Sturges: Ellen MacArthur Foundation

Michelle Tulac: Ellen MacArthur Foundation

Stacey Black: Assistant Principal and Teacher, Gerlach K–12

Christian Gaines: Executive Director, Western States Arts Federation

Heather Gayle Holdridge: LEED Fellow, Sustainability Director, Lake|Flato Architects

Melissa Melero-Moose: Artist

Chip Thomas: Artist, Activist, Physician

Victor Pérez-Rul: Artist and Founder, Studio Victor Pérez-Rul; LAGI Board Member

Rina Schumer: Asst VP of Academic and Faculty Affairs, Desert Research Institute

Dave Solaro: Assistant County Manager, Washoe County

Kate Thomas: Assistant County Manager, Washoe County

Yodassa Williams: Writer, entrepreneur, speaker, and performing storyteller

Zachary Coffin: Artist

Kyle Whyte: Professor and Timnick Chair, Michigan State University

Amiya Gonzalez: Pyramid Lake High School Student

Patrick John: Water Quality Technician, Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe

The design guidelines are available on January 15, 2020, and submissions are due by May 31, 2020. Click this link for more information: https://lagi2020flyranch.org/.