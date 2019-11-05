Invite Others to See the Life in your Designs with Lumion 10, out now

From residential homes and commercial buildings to interiors and landscape designs, Lumion helps architects breathe life into their 3D models and invite others to see the beauty in their designs.

Architectural rendering and visualization have become crucial tools in the art of communication. From client presentations to internal design reviews, showing your 3D models in lifelike, beautiful environments can convey both practical information about the project’s development, as well as the feeling and experience of a space.

Model design by Marco Caccini. Image Courtesy of Lumion

With the release of Lumion 10, available today, Lumion builds on its tradition of making 3D rendering a stress-free part of architectural workflows. Simply imagine how you want to show your design and Lumion 10 can help you quickly bring that vision to life.

With new features and tools, it’s easier than ever to communicate residential and commercial exteriors in their richly detailed settings, cast interiors in a beautiful interplay of light and shadow, and develop living environments for landscapes and cityscapes.

Ten versions of Lumion. A decade of reliable, intuitive rendering software. Made especially for you — the architect.

Brief overview of what’s new in Lumion 10

Fine-detail nature models

The new Fine-detail Nature models in Lumion 10 are the most detail-rich, beautiful 3D tree and plant models available in the Lumion content library.

With trees, bushes, shrubs and more, these models will visually enrich your scene with life. They can help you imagine the feeling of leaves fluttering in the wind or the rough texture of bark. Place one in front of a home, building or park design, and others will see how your design connects with its living environment.

Displacement mapping

When surfaces contain relief and detail, the materials and your entire design come to life. With the addition of displacement mapping to many materials in Lumion 10, your audience will be able to feel the grain of your chosen wood, the rough surface of bricks, the bumpy texture of gravel.

Model design by Pixel-Head Studio. Image Courtesy of Lumion

Real Skies at Night and Aurora Borealis

When looking up at the night sky and its thousand dazzling stars, it’s easy to feel a sense of wonder and beauty toward your surroundings.

This is the feeling we wanted to help architects create when showing their designs, and now, with the new Real Skies at night available in Lumion 10, you can instantly place your building or home under a clear, starry night or the wondrous beauty of the Milky Way.

New content for creating living spaces and environments

Architecture is viewed by some as the intersection between humanity with the built spaces, and how people experience a building.

Now, with the help of Lumion’s ever-growing models and materials library, you can make built spaces come alive. New interior objects make it easy to show your vision for the space with new seating, tables and kitchen models. Demonstrate movement and social connections with new high-quality animated people. And create compelling, visually astounding environments with the fine-detail nature models.

Paint placement

Need environmental context, fast?

With the new paint placement tool in Lumion 10, just sweep your mouse like a brush across an area to place hundreds of nature objects in your project. Like painting on a piece of paper, scatter swathes of trees, rocks and shrubs over the landscape to impart that sense of natural realism to the context surrounding your architectural design.

And others!

In addition to all these great features, Lumion 10 is also packed with cutting-edge rendering tools such as high-quality preview, photo matching, height maps for OpenStreetMaps, and much, much more!

New video tutorial

Ready to get started with Lumion 10? Along with the release, you can learn more about Lumion 10 and discover how to go from a 3D model to a beautiful render faster than ever before. You can watch the tutorial here.

Breathe life into your 3D renders. Capture the spirit of your designs

Simply imagine how you want to show your design and Lumion 10 can help you quickly bring that vision to life.

Visit our buy page to add Lumion 10 to your architectural workflows!

More information: Lumion.com

Check out: https://lumion.com/what-s-new.html for the new Lumion 10 features and media.

Hardware specifications / system requirements: https://lumion.com/requirements.html