Online Masterclass: Failure / Not Failure

IE School of Architecture and Design and ArchDaily would like to invite you to join this outstanding online masterclass by Hunter Tura where he will discuss how designers can improve the creative practice and produce more efficient, better quality and more sustainable work.

21st Century creative practice is characterized by two competing impulses: Disruption and Risk Aversion.

The world of tech has embraced the idea of “Fail Fast” as an iterative way to develop new products and services. On the other hand, more established design disciplines (architecture, brand design) have needed to become more risk-averse in their work and develop a new lexicon of “performance indicators” to “prove” their impact on culture and society.

In this context, Hunter Tura, Founder and CEO of SYNDICATE, will discuss how designers can begin to think about a third way, and to establish the framework of a new kind of creative practice that aims to produce work that is instead more efficient in its production, of a higher quality and ultimately more sustainable.

ABOUT THE SPEAKER

Hunter Tura is the Founder & CEO of SYNDICATE, a global strategic brand consultancy where he is responsible for the firm’s overall creative direction, design excellence and global business development. Additionally, he serves as a Senior Advisor to Bruce Mau Design (BMD) with offices in London, New York and Toronto, where he was President & CEO from 2010 to 2019.