Online Masterclass: How Online Media can Boost your Company's Image and Growth?

IE School of Architecture and Design and ArchDaily would like to invite you to join this outstanding online masterclass by Eric Sturm where he will explain the different types of online media that architecture and engineering companies should use to boost their image building, reach marketing goals and steer the growth of their company.

The masterclass focus will address a range topics from company websites and social media presence to video making and contemporary human resources driven by easily and cost-efficient online tools. Looking at a variety of best practices, we will discuss how innovative offices are making use of interactive media – and what can be learned from them.

About Eric Sturm

Since his diploma in architecture (Technische Universität Berlin, 2000) Eric's field of work is digital communication for architects, engineers, real estate companies and the construction industry.

As a blogger and freelance web designer in Berlin he advises his clients in regards to all that concerns internet presence, Social Media and online videos. In addition, Eric works as a freelancer for press relations and architectural communication.